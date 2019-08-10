BUCHANAN COUNTY – Two men were arrested and charged in separate incidents this week – one for arson and burglary and the other for harassment, firearms, possession, reckless driving, and child endangerment – by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Harry Nicholas Federspiel
On Sunday, August 4, at approximately 3 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 report of an incident in the 300 block of 220th Street W in Winthrop. Following an investigation, it was discovered that an individual had broken into an apartment and did light or attempt to set off multiple flammable/explosive devices in the basement. When deputies arrived on scene, a fire was observed in the basement of the apartment and was subsequently extinguished by deputies. While speaking with witnesses at the scene, the suspect was identified as Harry Nicholas Federspiel, 21, of Independence. Federspiel was located nearby and taken into custody without incident.
Following the initial response, a search warrant was conducted at Federspiel’s residence, located in the 200 block of 6th Avenue SE in Independence. Multiple items were located – including masks, black clothing, newspapers, gloves, and other items believed to be used in the crime. Federspiel was charged with first degree Arson (class B felony) and first degree Burglary (class B felony). This incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Independence Police Department assisted in this incident.
Due to the active status of this investigation, no further information will be released at this time.
Kevin Leland King
On Wednesday, August 7, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Rowley. Once on scene, it was determined that a verbal altercation had taken place between a male and female who have a minor child together, but live separately. During the altercation, a handgun was allegedly displayed and used in a threatening manner by the male toward the female. The male had left the area with a minor child prior to arrival of law enforcement.
The male, identified as Kevin Leland King, 37, of Independence, was later found to be at a residence in the 700 block of 10th Street SW in Independence. King refused to communicate with law enforcement or exit the residence. Due to the possibility of a firearm being involved, law enforcement surrounded the residence and blocked off the immediate vicinity. At approximately 10:45 p.m., King exited the house and was taken into custody without incident. The child was also found to be unharmed and returned to the mother.
Following two separate search warrants, King was arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm (class D felony), two counts of first-degree Harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), one count of second offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (aggravated misdemeanor), one count of Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), and Reckless Driving (simple misdemeanor). This incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Independence Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Jesup Police Department, and the K9 units of both the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Independence Police Department.
Due to the active status of this investigation, no further information will be released at this time.