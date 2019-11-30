INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Indivisible recently made a $100 donation to the Buchanan County Salvation Army.
While large check donations are welcome, the Salvation Army 2019 Red Kettle campaign is still in need of ringers at Fareway and Walmart. This year, Buchanan County Salvation Army is using SignUp.com to coordinate volunteers. Here’s how it works in three easy steps:
1. Choose the link below where you want to ring (Fareway or Walmart)
Fareway: https://signup.com/go/jMuGHiH
Walmart: https://signup.com/go/VDaYsni
2. Review the options listed and choose the spot(s) you like
3. Sign up! It’s easy. You will NOT need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com.
SignUp.com does not share your email address with anyone.
If you prefer not to use your email address, please call or text Julie Johnson at 319-327-2072 to sign up manually or to make special arrangements for ringing at other locations.
Follow the Buchanan County Salvation Army Facebook page for more information.