RANDALIA – Chad Ingels, a Randalia farmer, announced on Tuesday, February 25, that he will seek election to the Iowa House in District 64, which includes parts of Fayette and Buchanan Counties, along with the cities of Oelwein and Independence.
Ingels, who grew up in rural Fayette and graduated from West Central Community School, earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Agriculture degrees from Iowa State University. He previously worked off the farm as an Iowa State University Extension watershed specialist, assisting Northeast Iowa farmer-led watershed groups to implement innovative water quality improvement projects.
In addition to raising corn, soybeans, and hogs on the family farm, he operates ClearWater Ag Strategies, LLC, a company that assists farmers in complying with manure management rules and regulations. Ingels served on the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission from 2013 to 2018.
“I’m looking forward to bringing my in-the-field experiences of working with farmers to improve water quality to the Legislature as we work to address many challenges across Iowa,” said Ingels. “Northeast Iowa farmers have demonstrated that they can work together to create community water quality improvement projects and then cost-effectively do things on their own farms that get results.”
Ingels has served on the West Central Community School Board for more than 20 years, serving as board president since 2011. He believes that delivering an ever-improving education to students and families leads to successful adults, vibrant communities, and a strong Iowa. West Central hosts a charter high school where nearly 100 percent of students have achieved college credit and almost one-third of high school seniors graduate with a community college AA degree.
“During my time on the school board, we have really worked to kick-start postsecondary school opportunities for every student, and not just the top students that might go on to a four-year program,” said Ingels. “In the Legislature, I will work to increase flexibility for local districts to innovate for the benefit of every student and family, seek ways to reduce the red tape that school administrators and teachers deal with on a daily basis, and protect taxpayers by always considering the impacts on family, school, and state budgets.”
A past president of the Fayette County Farm Bureau, Ingels is a member of the Iowa corn, soybean, and pork producer associations and Practical Farmers of Iowa. He coaches youth sports in Maynard and Oelwein and serves as a lector and usher at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Fayette.
Chad is married to Tammy and is the proud father of two sons and a daughter.