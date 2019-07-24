AMES, Iowa – Proper transportation can prevent bruising and improve the health status and meat quality of cattle delivered to harvest. Beef Quality Assurance Transportation (BQAT) is a new program that provides information for farmers and professional truckers who are involved with transporting cattle. In light of the fact that BQAT certification will be required by several major packers beginning January 1, 2020, Iowa Beef Center has scheduled three BQAT trainings in mid-August for both commercial truckers and farmer/feeders who deliver cattle directly to packers.
By using best practices, transporters can save the beef industry millions of dollars each year. The certification program covers many topic, including cattle handling guidelines and diagrams, loading/unloading, hot/cold weather factors, evaluating cattle before loading, and biosecurity, according to Beth Doran, extension beef specialist with Iowa State University.
“Transportation quality assurance plays a critical role in the health and welfare of cattle,” Doran said. “When a transporter has this certification, they demonstrate to the consumer that they are taking care to keep cattle as healthy and safe as possible.”
BQAT trainings will be held on the following dates:
Friday, August 9, 1-3 p.m.
Meal provided at 12 p.m.
Carroll County Extension Office
1205 West U.S. Hwy. 30, Suite G, Carroll
RSVP by August 6 to Erika Lundy, ellundy@iastate.edu, or the Carroll County Extension Office at 712-792-2364
Monday, August 12, 12-3 p.m.
Meal provided at 12 p.m.
Buzzy’s Bar and Grill, 414 Main Street, Welton
RSVP by August 8 to Denise Schwab at 319-472-4739 or dschwab@iastate.edu
Tuesday, August 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Light refreshments provided
Terrace View Event Center, 230 St. Andrews Way, Sioux Center
RSVP by August 9 to Beth Doran at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu
There is no cost to attend. However, preregistration is requested to plan for adequate food and supplies. Tyson and Cargill are helping to fund the sessions.
The Iowa BQAT program is funded by the Iowa Beef Industry Council (IBIC) and the Beef Checkoff; education is delivered by Iowa Beef Center extension specialists. See more information on BQAT on the IBIC website at https://www.iabeef.org/cattlemens-corner/iowa-bqa.