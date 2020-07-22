DES MOINES – Iowans can watch live coverage of all quarterfinal, semifinal, and championship games of the 2020 Iowa High School Boys’ State Baseball Tournament. Beginning Friday, July 24, Mediacom Communications will televise live coverage for all Iowa High School Baseball Tournament games in all four class divisions, July 24, 25, and 27-31, and championship games on August 1.
Boys’ high school baseball teams from throughout the state will compete at Principal Park in Des Moines. Complete, live coverage of the quarterfinal, semifinal, and championship games will televise on Mediacom’s MC22 channel 22, 822, or 722. Live coverage of the games will broadcast on local TV stations affiliated with the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN). In addition, all tournament games will be live-streamed at ihssn.com.
Mediacom’s television coverage is in partnership with IHSSN.
Friday, July 24 –
Watch on MC22 (or stream)
Quarterfinal games
10:30 a.m. – Class 1A
1:30 p.m. – Class 1A
Saturday, July 25 –
Watch on MC22 (or stream)
Quarterfinal games
10:30 a.m. – Class 1A
1:30 p.m. – Class 1A
Monday, July 27 –
Watch on MC22 (or stream)
Quarterfinal games
10:30 a.m. – Class 2A
1:30 p.m. – Class 2A
4:30 p.m. – Class 2A
7:30 p.m. – Class 2A
Tuesday, July 28 –
Watch on MC22 (or stream)
Quarterfinal games
10:30 a.m. – Class 3A
1:30 p.m. – Class 3A
4:30 p.m. – Class 3A
7:30 p.m. – Class 3A
Wednesday, July 29 –
Watch on MC22 (or stream)
Quarterfinal games
10:30 a.m. – Class 4A
1:30 p.m. – Class 4A
4:30 p.m. – Class 4A
7:30 p.m. – Class 4A
Thursday, July 30 –
Watch on MC22 (or stream)
Semifinal games
10:30 a.m. – Class 1A
1:30 p.m. – Class 1A
4:30 p.m. – Class 2A
7:30 p.m. – Class 2A
Friday, July 31 –
Watch on MC22 (or stream)
Semifinal games
10:30 a.m. – Class 3A
1:30 p.m. – Class 3A
4:30 p.m. – Class 4A
7:30 p.m. – Class 4A
Saturday, August 1 –
Watch on MC22 (or stream)
Championship games
10:30 a.m. – Class 1A
1:30 p.m. – Class 2A
4:30 p.m. – Class 3A
7:30 p.m. – Class 4A