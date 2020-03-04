Exclusive live TV coverage for all quarter-final and semi-final games – all 4 classes
DES MOINES IA – March 2, 2020 – For the first time in high school basketball tournament history, Iowans can watch live coverage for all quarter-final and semi-final games leading to the 2020 Iowa High School Boys State Basketball Tournament Championships. Beginning Monday, March 9, Mediacom Communications will air live television coverage for all quarter-final and semi-final games for competition being played in all four class divisions, March 9 – 12. Beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Boys high school basketball teams from throughout the state will be competing at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Complete coverage of the 24 quarter-final and semi-final games will be televised on Mediacom’s MC22 channel over four full days, Monday through Thursday. Live coverage of championship games on March 13, will be broadcast on local TV stations affiliated with the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN). In addition, all tournament games will be live-streamed at ihssn.com.
Mediacom’s television coverage is in partnership with IHSSN. The local MC22 channel is 822 or 22 (or 722). It is available to all Mediacom video subscribers in 309 Iowa communities. In addition to live coverage Monday through Thursday, MC22 will televise complete replay coverage for all championship and consolation games beginning Saturday, March 14.