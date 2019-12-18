The U.S. House of Representatives have voted Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles.
The first is for abuse of power, and the second is for obstruction of Congress. Article I, which charges the president for using military aid to pressure the president of Ukraine to open an investigation on a political rival, passed 230-197.
Article II, which alleges the president had not cooperated with Congress on the investigation, passed 229-198. Both votes were mostly along party lines.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, who will be part of the Senate trial, expected to take place in January, released the following statement:
“This is a sad day for our country. The impeachment of a president is a serious matter.
“Today marks the first partisan impeachment of the President of the United States in modern history. The only bipartisanship the American people witnessed today stood opposed to impeachment. The Framers of the Constitution did not want impeachment to be a partisan process.
“The House of Representatives will soon present articles of impeachment to the Senate. I will examine the evidence of the charges presented before the Senate and uphold my oath and duty as a juror.”
As president pro-tempore of the Senate, Grassley will be swearing in Chief Justice Jonathan Roberts. The senior Iowa senator also is third in line to the presidency behind Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
On Tuesday, Rep. Abby Finkenauer released a statement supporting the impeachment articles.
“On January 3rd of this year, I had the distinct honor and privilege to raise my right hand on behalf of my neighbors across Iowa’s First Congressional District and swear I would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I would bear true faith and allegiance to the same.
"I think of that oath, and my constituents who I’m grateful to serve, every day. Tomorrow, after reviewing months of testimony from national security experts, our intelligence community, and the words and actions of the President of the United States, I will continue to uphold that oath. I will be supporting both articles of impeachment and honor my duty to defend our constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest level.
"This decision is not, and was never about politics, and this shouldn’t be about political parties or elections. It’s about facts, dignity in public service, and honoring those who fought and continue to fight to protect our sacred democracy. I’ll continue to do my job with the same values and respect I grew up with here in Iowa. It will soon be up to our US Senators if they choose to do the same.”
This is a developing story.