BUCHANAN COUNTY – After three days of receiving national criticism, the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) announced Thursday night they were releasing 100 percent of the results of the 2020 Caucus.
The statewide information included results from not only local precincts, but also data from the new satellite caucuses local in Iowa, the United States, and indeed, the world.
In a statement released Friday morning, IDP reiterated that “…due to delays in reporting and some inconsistencies in data, the IDP continues to be fully committed to ensuring the data reported matches the precinct records of result.”
They also publicly ignored a request from Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), for a recanvass of the presidential preference cards. Instead, they told campaigns the deadline to file a request for recanvass or recount was extended to Monday, February 10, at 12 p.m. Campaigns interested in a recanvass or recount must submit a “valid, written request for recanvass, signed by the candidate. Any request for recanvass must include the scope and credible explanation of the reasons of the request.”
Locally, Buchanan County Democrat Party Chair Dan Callahan also released a statement on Facebook.
“The first in the nation status is under attack regularly for our lack of diversity,” said Callahan. “They forget that there are other kinds of diversity than racial or ethnical diversity. Our state is actually very diverse when you look at the rural/urban split. The age diversity is a real thing, and our young people are becoming more vocal. The spread between the wealthy, middle class and the poor is very noticeable in Iowa and impacts our politics. I think arguing that we should lose our privileged position because of reporting accurate results a bit later than the media wanted is an invalid argument. We got it right. It just took time. I am not sure of this, but I hear that the DNC sort of forced us to use the app, so for them to remove our first in the nation status for using their poorly designed app would be troublesome.
“Our county prepared hard. We conducted our own training and brought trainers in from the 1st District three times. Some of our volunteers travelled to other counties to make sure they were ready. Things at the precinct level went smoothly and minor issues were soon mitigated. The state provided great help on the hotline. Our people were well-prepared, and their work paid off with well-run caucuses. Things got a bit off kilter when it came time to report. [It was] not the responsibility of the county and neighborhood precincts.
“Some of our people used the app with no problems. Others chose to use the phone line. The process of getting the app ready to use was cumbersome and the interface was not intuitive. The training provided by the state was minimal. The phone lines worked smoothly early on, but became increasingly congested. Some of our people were on hold for over 75 minutes. The paper presidential preference cards and the caucus math sheets were collected and taken to the 1st District the next morning and then taken to Des Moines. This provided the state with two ways to check the validity of the reports the volunteers made the night of the caucus. Transparency and accuracy!
“I couldn’t be prouder of how our county handled things,” Callahan said. “We prepared well, arranging for great locations. We trained well, preparing to run a smooth caucus and to get the numbers right. Finally, our attendees were ready to stand up for their candidates. They were patient, kind and excited. Our people devoted many hours to prepping the event and that should not be overlooked.”
Peggy Magner was the Precinct Caucus Chair for Independence Ward 5.
“I took part in four trainings,” she stated on Facebook Wednesday morning. “The trainings overall were excellent, but at no time did we practice the app. I decided early on that I would call in our results. I was unsure of good Internet service and frankly I was not comfortable that our results would not be hacked. It took me several hours to get our results called in. The problem was [a computer] app with problems and not enough people taking our calls. Even the app didn’t work in some cases [and precinct] reporters thought it did.
“The media, both local and national, were impatient. I get it. They had planned to spend all evening reacting to all this information. They had no plan B. (You gotta have a plan B.) Our caucus is an important one. We know that.
“While there were a lot of hiccups in our process, the media, and then everybody, overreacted. Iowa Dems will get this right because we have a paper trail. This is inconvenient and doesn’t fit with national plans at all, but with our paper trail, people as we speak are going through every single preference card and counting. When this is finished, we will have results we can trust. I would be much more uncomfortable if our results were reported wrong Monday night and then people had to go back and recheck. This is not good, but it is preferable to that.
“The next thing is whether caucuses are a thing of the past,” she continued. “Decisions like this one are for others to decide. I am a Democrat. I love politics, so I love caucusing. People who are not into politics don’t like it. I get that. I love all this because I love that candidates come to our state in droves. I love seeing them up close and personal several times. I totally understand that people in other states don’t think this is fair.
“So from a caucus leader as impatient as others are, we need to chill,” she said. “Results will be out soon, and they should be honest and tell us something. What they tell us is up to those pesky impatient journalists.”
Buchanan Co. Final Alignment Results
Candidate / Votes
Biden / 226
Buttigieg / 176
Klobuchar / 121
Sanders / 88
Warren / 49
Uncommitted / 34
Yang / 30
Steyer / 9
Other / 1
Bennet, Bloomberg, Delaney, Gabbard, and Patrick all received zero votes after the first alignment.
Statewide results listed Buttigieg edging out Sanders by 1.5 “State Delegate Equivalents” (564 to 562.5/26.2 vs 26.1 percent) followed by Warren (387.1/18.0); Biden (341.2/15.8); Klobuchar (264.2/12.3); Yang (22.2/1.0); Steyer (6.7/0.3); Uncommitted (4.0/0.2); Other (0.7/0.0);
Bloomberg (0.2 / 0.0); Gabbard (0.1 / 0.0); Bennet (0.0 / 0.0); Delaney (0.0 / 0.0); and Patrick (0.0 / 0.0).