The way we interact with others may be a little different right now with Iowa’s current State of Emergency. The Iowa DNR has made adjustments to protect the health and safety of state employees, the public, and our angling community.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t go fishing. Stay safe when fishing this spring with these tips:
- Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one where less people are fishing.
- Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.
- Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.
- Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.
- Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.
This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHWEST
Water temperature is around 60 degrees. The outdoor walkway on the fish house structure in Town Bay is open to anglers; the indoor portion of the structure remains closed. Yellow Perch — Fair: Anglers are picking up some perch in Town Bay. Sorting is needed, but keepers are 8-10 inches. Black Crappie – Good: Shore fishing has been productive. Fish anywhere from shore with rock and structure. Use a small jig tipped with crawler or small minnow fished under a bobber along shore in Town Bay, Ice House Point from the inlet bridge and from the floating pier and fish house in Town Bay. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye — Fair: Walleye fishing from shore has been hit or miss. Use twisters, crankbaits and leeches or crawlers fished under a bobber.
NORTHEAST
Nashua dam is currently under repair. Water levels are lowered in the impoundment for the duration. Water clarity is cloudy. Walleye — Fair: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. Jigs tipped with a minnow or twister tail work best. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom. Black Crappie — Fair: Try minnows fished in shallow water areas or around structure.
No reports for the Cedar River as water levels have risen with the recent rainfall events. Walleye — No Report: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use chicken livers or dead cut baits fished on the bottom upstream of fallen snags.
There are abundant numbers of pike along the willows near the shoreline edges. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast and retrieve spinnerbaits near the shore. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow fished under a bobber over structure; use electronics to find structure.
Anglers are catching some walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye — No Report: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas.
The Wapsipinicon River has risen and stabilized with the recent rainfall events. There have been no reports this past week, but the river may be fair to fish by the upcoming weekend. Walleye — No Report: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits. Northern Pike — No Report: Float a live chub or shiner under a bobber or cast bucktail spinners. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use chicken livers or dead cut baits fished on the bottom upstream of fallen snags.
Most interior rivers have risen and are now stabilizing or falling with recent rainfall. Fair to good reports of panfish on the area Black Hawk County lakes; crappie spawn is mostly finished. Trout stocking season is in full swing, but all stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. All state fish hatcheries are closed to the public. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
River level at Lansing has risen to 9 feet and is predicted to hit 9.4 feet before gradually receding. Water temperature is 62 degrees. New Albin Army road is open. Walleye — Fair: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike — Good: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use a lure with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie — Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters or side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon — Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish — Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish — Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas.
River level is 18 feet at Lyxnville and is expected to reach 18.5 feet over the weekend and stabilize there. Water temperature is 63 degrees. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike — Fair: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use lures with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie — Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon — Good: Some shovelnose are being picked up using a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish — Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas.
River level at Guttenberg has bumped up to 9.3 feet and is predicted to reach 9.8 feet. Water temperature is 55 degrees at the dam and in the 60’s in backwaters. Walleye- Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike — Good: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use lures with steel leaders fished shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie — Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon — Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish — Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish — Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas.
Upper Mississippi River levels have bumped up this week. Fish are more actively feeding with the water temps in near 60 degrees. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin waters of Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be harvested per day. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
The water level at the Dubuque Lock and Dam is rising and is 8.3 feet; levels are near 10.6 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 62 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike — Good: Flashy spinners in warm sun filled waters might trigger these predators. Yellow Perch — Fair: It was a great spring to catch yellow perch. Some fish are being caught alongside of bluegills and crappies in backwater areas. Bluegill — Good: Some nice bluegills are being taken out of some backwater areas with earthworms and bobbers. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie were reported out of marina areas, especially under boat docks. A few real nice-sized fish were reported this week. Channel Catfish — Good: Cut bait is still producing nice channel catfish. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass bite has picked up; most fish are in spawning behavior right now.
Water level is 9.3 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. The water temperature has risen to 62 degrees. Most boat ramps are coming on line after spring flooding. Yellow Perch — Slow: Some yellow perch are being reported by anglers fishing for bluegills and crappie. Shorthead redhorse — Good: Redhorse are still being caught in the tailwaters and running up local tributaries. All you need is a simple worm rig fished on the bottom. Channel Catfish — Good: Use cut bait in flooded areas for abundant channel catfish. Black Crappie — Fair: A few crappies are being taken in larger complexes such as crooked slough near fallen trees. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike — Good: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass — Good: The bass bite has picked up again. Many fish are in spawning mode with females on the nests.
The water level is 8.7 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 11.9 feet at Camanche and 6.6 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature has risen to 62 degrees. The water is clear. The Corps of Engineers boat ramp at Cattail Slough may still be closed due to high water and debris. Walleye — Fair: Angler are finding some walleyes on wing dams near shore with crankbaits. Yellow Perch — Slow: It was a great spring for catching yellow perch. Some are still being reported incidentally while fishing for bluegills and crappie. Shorthead redhorse — Good: Redhorse are being caught in the tailwaters and running up local tributaries. All you need is a simple worm rig fished on the bottom. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait in moderate current areas. Freshwater Drum — Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass fishing has picked back up again; fish are in spawning mode. Black Crappie — No Report: Expect crappie to really start biting on the Mississippi now that water levels have somewhat stabilized.
Water level is around 10.8 feet at Rock Island and is rising. The water temperature is around 63 degrees; water is clear. Freshwater Drum — Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish — Good: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and now even prepared baits.
Water level is rising a bit. Most boat ramps are open after spring flooding, but there may still be some debris. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
Tailwater stage is 10.46 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. River stage is 11.35 feet at Fairport; flood stage is 14 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows/plastics or minnows fished under a bobber around brush piles. White Bass — No Report: Look for white bass in Sylvan slough. Cast jigs and twister tails.
Tailwater stage is 10.08 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. River stage is 11.88 feet at Muscatine. Flood stage is 16 feet at Muscatine. The gates are out of the water at the dam. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles. Try jigs and minnows/plastics or minnows fished under a bobber. White Bass — No Report: Look for white bass up by the spillway or down by GPC. Cast jigs and twister tails.
Tailwater stage is 11.71 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 11.71 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The gates are out of the water at the dam. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles. Try jigs and minnows/plastics or minnows fished under a bobber. White Bass — No Report: Look for white bass up by the spillway, the outlet of Odessa, or back by the pumping station in Belle Pocket. Cast jigs and twister tails.
Tailwater stage is 8.42 feet at Lock and Dam 18. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 13.56 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 527.21 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool.
Tailwater stages have risen 1-2 feet since last week due to recent heavy rains. River stages are still below flood stage. Main channel water temperature is around 60 degrees. Water clarity is poor with the recent heavy rains. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Shovelnose sturgeon — Good: Try crawlers along sandbars. Channel Catfish — Fair. Shorthead redhorse — Fair: Use crawlers in gravel areas.
SOUTHWEST
Dock is in at the main ramp. Largemouth Bass — Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas.
Walleye — Good: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near main lake points or crankbaits fished along the dam for walleyes up to 22 inches. Black Crappie — Slow: Catch crappies up to 10 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the flooded timber. Bluegill — Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles for bluegill of all sizes.
Dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Good: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished along cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas for crappie up to 11 inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill — Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished in coves or near cedar tree brush piles for bluegill of all sizes.
Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the low 60’s. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.