NORTHEAST
Water levels are low with good clarity. Walleye — Good: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. A variety of lures and baits are working. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom.
Decorah District Streams
All streams are being stocked. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed for prevention precautions. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. Currently, DNR wildlife management areas are open to normal recreational uses. Brook Trout — Good: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout — Good: Blue-winged olive and caddisfly hatches are good to excellent. An excellent time to fish for browns is when the water gets cloudy. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Stocked fish and hold-overs are biting well. Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.
Hit and miss fish activity. Water temperatures are in the 50s. Black Crappie — Fair: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure. Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Fish the windrow shoreline with a dead chub or minnow or worm on the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a crankbait or jerk bait over structure.
Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Black Crappie — Slow: Anglers are having a hard time finding crappies. Bluegill — Fair: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Northern Pike — Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.
Water levels are stable with excellent clarity. Water temperatures are in the 50s. Walleye — Good: Find walleye in runs and along current breaks. Use hair jigs and spinners. White Sucker — Excellent: Suckers are biting. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Water levels are stable with excellent clarity. Turnover is occurring and carp are spawning around Lime Springs causing the water to be turbid and look scummy. Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Walleye — Fair: Use minnows or hair jigs fished in runs and around current breaks. White Sucker — Excellent: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.
Water level are stable with excellent water clarity. Water temperatures are in the low 50s. If paddling, dress for water temperatures; current is strong. Walleye — Slow: Anglers are finding fish in eddies and runs. Use crankbaits and spinners. White Sucker - Excellent: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom. Smallmouth Bass- Slow.
Anglers are finding fish. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Fish 5 to 7 inches are common. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a jerk bait fished over structure with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a dead minnow or nightcrawler fished along windrow shore. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.
Water levels are stable and water clarity is good to excellent on area rivers. Expect a cool, rainy weekend with highs in the low 50s with possible freezing temperatures overnight. Cooler weather has slowed fish activity. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Anglers are catching some crappie on Big Woods Lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow fished under a bobber over structure; use electronics to find structure.
Crappie should be moving into shallower water to stage to spawn. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure.
Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill and some nice 10-13 inch crappie. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast crankbaits and deep divers. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow fished under a bobber over structure near the dam and in the coves. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small piece of worm on a small hook and sinker fished under a bobber off of the shorelines. Try fishing artificial flies using a slow presentation.
Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and northern pike on the Cedar River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Northern Pike — Fair: Try a live chub or shiner fished under a bobber near slack water areas off of main current or cast and retrieve large plastics or spinners.
There are abundant numbers of pike along the willows near the shoreline edges in George Wyth Lake. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast and retrieve spinnerbaits near the shore. Black Crappie — Good: Try crappie jigs or a minnow fished under a bobber over structure; use electronics to find structure.
Manchester District Streams
N.E. area trout streams are in excellent condition and full of trout. Rainbow Trout — Good: Use flashy spinnerbaits or match the hatch with flies.
Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits.
Anglers are catching some walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas.
Crappie should be moving into shallower water to stage to spawn. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Also try fishing along the edges of aquatic vegetation.
A recent electrofishing survey revealed numerous year classes of walleye. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits. Northern Pike — Fair: Float a live chub or shiner under a bobber or cast bucktail spinners.
Interior rivers are in excellent condition. Walleye, pike and smallmouth bass are biting on the Cedar, Shell Rock, Wapsipinicon and Maquoketa rivers. Fair to good reports of panfish on the area Black Hawk County lakes; the crappie spawn is nearing. Trout stocking season is in full swing, but all stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. All state fish hatcheries are closed to the public. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
SOUTHEAST
Warm weather over the weekend warmed the water, only to see it cool back down this week with the return of 40s at night. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass fishing continues to be fairly decent. Use crankbaits. Black Crappie — No Report: A few were caught in shallow over the weekend, but they seem to have moved back out. Bluegill - Fair: Anglers continue to pick up some bluegills in shallow using bobber and worms.
Water temperature was back down to 56 degrees by Tuesday. Water is nice and clear. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass fishing remains pretty steady. Work the upper end of the lake out in the open along the shorelines on the north side. Black Crappie — No Report: Most crappies haven’t moved in yet.
Water temperatures have dropped back down into the upper 50s since last weekend. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass fishing seems to be fairly steady. Fish along the fallen trees or rocks in shallow to catch some nice fish. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappie fishing was pretty good over the weekend, but has slowed and the crappies moved back out a little deeper.
Water temperature is in the mid-50s. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass fishing continues to be the best on the lake. With the return of cool weather, expect those bass in the shallow open bays to be the most active. Bluegill — Fair: Anglers continue to pick up some nice fish in the shallows using bobber and worms.
The river level is about half bank full. Current has slowed; pretty good conditions for boating. Channel Catfish — Good: Use cut bait or nightcrawlers fished out in front of the brush piles and in the back eddies below the bigger sand bars where catfish wait for food to drift by.
For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.
Shovelnose sturgeon — Good: Try crawlers along sandbars. Channel Catfish — Fair. Shorthead redhorse — Good: Use crawlers in gravel areas.
Water temperature is around 57 degrees. Target weed lines and rock structures that have warmer water. The boat dock is in, but restrooms and other facilities are closed. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Most fish are 12-13 inches.
Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are around 7 inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Most fish are 12-13 inches.
The lake is at spring pool of 679.3 feet. Boating above Lake Macbride ramp is not recommended at spring pool. The ramp at Macbride is very shallow. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use cut bait around the 380/965 bridges. Shallow windblown bays can also be good. White Crappie - Slow: Try minnows or bright colored jigs around brush piles.
The dock/kayak launch are in, but the bathrooms are closed. Black Crappie — Good: A good number of fish have been caught off the jetties. Try small jigs tipped with worms or waxworms fished under a bobber. Most fish are 8-9 inches. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs or worms around brush. Many fish are 7-8 inches.
The boat dock is in, but buildings and restrooms are closed. Water temperatures are in the upper 50s. Black Crappie – Fair: Shore anglers are catching some fish in 3-6 feet of water with jigs or bobber/worm. Keep moving until you find an active school. Some crappies remain out deep. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some nice sized fish have been caught this week.
Water temperatures are in the upper 50s. Water clarity is very high. The docks are in; the fish cleaning stations are open. Bathrooms and other facilities are closed due to COVID concerns. Black Crappie — Good: The bite picked up this week. Some fish are moving to shallower brush and rock while others are staging in 10 feet of water. Try minnows under a bobber or cast small plastics. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Slow: Fish windblown flats and banks where shad may be found. Walleye — Fair: Some fish are being caught shallow towards evening while others are in 7-13 feet of water. Try jigs, live bait, jerkbaits and crankbaits. Muskellunge — Slow: Some fish are being picked up along rock on jerkbaits. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Fish are moving shallower. A variety of artificial lures will work.
2000 trout were stocked in this North Liberty Pond. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Fair: Try small jigs, spinners, spoons, scented baits or worms.
The park is open and the boat ramp dock is in; restrooms, fishing cleaning station, nature center, and camping area gates are closed. Anglers have been out, but no fishing reports are available.
The docks are in; the fish cleaning station and bathrooms are closed. Best bite is in the afternoons and evenings when water temperatures are highest. Walleye — Fair: Try three-way rigs during the day and jigs or crankbaits towards evening fished along the dam. Muskellunge — Slow: There have been quite a few anglers, but reports are limited. Jerkbaits work best. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Look for fish along shallow vegetation.