The way we interact with others may be a little different right now with Iowa’s current State of Emergency. The Iowa DNR has adjusted protect the health and safety of state employees, the public, and our angling community.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t go fishing. Stay safe when fishing this spring with these tips:
- Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one where less people are fishing.
- Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.
- Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.
- Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.
- Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.
This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Water levels are up 4 feet and are muddy. Use care when on water in these conditions; water hazards not visible and could capsize or disable a boat. Walleye — Poor: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. Jigs tipped with a minnow or twister tail work best. Channel Catfish — Poor: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom. Black Crappie — Poor: Try minnows fished in shallow water areas or around structure.
Decorah District Streams
With spotty rain, some streams may be muddy making it an excellent time to explore new areas to fish. All streams are being stocked. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed for prevention precautions. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. DNR wildlife management areas are open to normal recreational uses. Brook Trout — Poor: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout — Good: Blue-winged olive and caddisfly hatches are good to excellent. An excellent time to fish for browns is when the water gets cloudy. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout — Fair: Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.
Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. Black Crappie — Fair: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure. Bluegill - Good: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber. Channel Catfish- Fair: Use a dead minnow or worm and fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are on beds. Use a crankbait or spinnerbait over structure.
Hit and miss activity. Fish mid-afternoon and evening to let water temperature to warm up. Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. Water clarity is excellent. Black Crappie- Fair: Find crappies around brush piles. Use minnow suspended over habitat. Bluegill — Fair: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Northern Pike — Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts. Try along weed edges. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.
Water levels are rising with muddy water. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s. Use care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards are not visible when water is dirty. Walleye — Poor: Find walleye in runs and along current breaks. Use jigs tipped with ringworms or twister tails. White Sucker — Poor: Suckers are biting. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Water levels are rising with muddy water. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s. Use care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards are not visible when water is dirty. Walleye — Poor: Use minnows or hair jigs fished in runs and around current breaks. White Sucker — Poor: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.
Water levels are rising with muddy water. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s. Use care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards are not visible when water is dirty. Walleye — Poor: Anglers are finding fish in eddies and runs. Use jigs tipped with a nightcrawler. White Sucker - Poor: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom. Smallmouth Bass — Poor: Use jigs tipped with a worm.
Anglers are finding fish; focus efforts along rocky shoreline and submersed habitat. Good water clarity. Bluegill — Good: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Black Crappie — Good: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Fish 5 to 7 inches are common. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a nightcrawler fished on the bottom. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.
Water levels are rising and muddy on area rivers after a week of rain. You may need to travel around to find fishable waters, especially trout streams due to spotty rain. Lake fishing may be your best bet for a successful trip. Expect a rain free weekend with temperatures in the low 70s for highs and upper 40s for lows. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Bluegill — Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber fished along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds.
Anglers are catching some crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Bluegill — Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber fished along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds.
Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Bluegill — Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber fished along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds.
Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast crankbaits and topwater baits early morning or late evening. Black Crappie — Good: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure near the dam and in the coves. Bluegill — Good: Use a small piece of worm on a small hook and sinker fished under a bobber off of the shorelines. Try fishing artificial flies using a slow presentation.
Reports of walleye, smallmouth bass and channel catfish being caught on the Cedar River this past week. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Channel Catfish — Good: Use chicken livers or dead cut baits fished on the bottom upstream of fallen snags. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky habitat or rip-rap shorelines.
Recent fisheries survey revealed good numbers of quality-sized largemouth bass in George Wyth Lake. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast topwater baits early morning or late evening or cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits.
Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast topwater baits early morning or late evening or cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits.
Anglers are catching some walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas.
Anglers are catching some crappie, bluegill and largemouth bass. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Also try fishing along the edges of aquatic vegetation. Bluegill — Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast crankbaits and topwater baits early morning or late evening.
The Wapsipinicon River has risen and stabilized with recent rain. There have been no reports this past week, but the river may be fair to fish by the upcoming weekend. Walleye — No Report: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits. Northern Pike — No Report: Float a live chub or shiner under a bobber or cast bucktail spinners. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use chicken livers or dead cut baits fished on the bottom upstream of fallen snags.
Most interior rivers have risen and are now stabilizing or falling with recent rainfall. Fair to good reports of panfish on the area Black Hawk County lakes; crappie spawn is mostly finished. Trout stocking season is in full swing, but all stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. All state fish hatcheries are closed to the public. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
River level at Lansing has risen to 9.5 feet and is predicted to rise over a foot. Water temperature is 71 degrees. New Albin Army road is expected to go underwater. Walleye- Fair: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike — Good: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use a lure with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie — Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters or side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon — Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish — Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish — Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas.
River level is 18.9 feet at Lyxnville and is expected rise another foot then stabilize there. Water temperature is 73 degrees. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike — Fair: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use lures with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie — Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon — Good: Some shovelnose are being picked up using a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish — Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish — Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas.
River level at Guttenberg has bumped up to 10.3 feet and is predicted to reach 11.6 feet. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike — Good: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use lures with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie — Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon — Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish — Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish — Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas.
Upper Mississippi River levels are rising this week. Recent rains have decreased water clarity. Fish are more actively feeding with the water temperatures near 70 degrees. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin waters of Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be harvested per day. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.