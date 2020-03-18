Shooting Sports/Hunter Safety Classes
In accordance with CDC guidelines, and state recommendations, we are cancelling upcoming classes, field days, workshops, and advanced hunter education offerings through April 30.
These events are usually held within facilities that are currently closed or prohibiting gatherings of large groups due to the COVID-19.
The health and safety of our volunteers, participants, and staff are of utmost importance to us. That is why we have these cancellations.
Due to the cancellation of our in-person hunter education courses and field days, we are recommending the following for hunting this spring:
• Anyone age 15 and younger may participate in hunting activities if accompanied by an adult age 18 and older who holds a valid hunting permit.
• Anyone ages 16 and 17 can purchase an apprentice hunting license to hunt alongside an adult 18 and older who holds a valid hunting permit.
• Anyone age 18 and older can complete the required hunter’s safety course online.
We recognize this is an inconvenience and that it may not be the most desirable option to receive your hunter education certification.
DNR Cancels Meetings in West Union, Decorah
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has canceled its public meetings in West Union and Decorah next week based on guidance from state and national health officials to avoid public gatherings of more than 10 people.
The meetings were scheduled to discuss chronic wasting disease after it was confirmed in hunter-harvested deer in Fayette and Winneshiek counties.
The Iowa DNR will look for dates closer to deer season to reschedule these meetings.