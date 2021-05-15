Popular fish survey data returns to Iowa DNR webpage
Iowa anglers can once again access fish survey data collected by Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fisheries staff during electroshocking and netting surveys on lakes, rivers, and streams.
Survey summaries from individual lakes and rivers, fish species lengths compared across lakes, and fish length and weight data can be viewed and downloaded from www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fish-Survey-Data. Additional data and summaries will be available in the future.
This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good, or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Minimal boating activity due to low water levels. Channel Catfish — Slow: Use dead chubs or worms fished on the stream bottom along rocky shorelines and stump fields. Walleye — Slow: Use a bladed spinnerbait or jig tipped with minnow.
Decorah District Streams
Trout streams are low with excellent clarity. Catchable trout stream stocking is in full swing. All catchable trout stockings will be unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. A stocking calendar will not be available this year. Hatchery grounds are open. Please observe social distancing and mask rules when visiting hatchery grounds. Fourth season turkey hunting is open — ending May 16; wear bright clothing when fishing. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Best bite is on cloudy days with excellent water clarity. Use light weight spinning rod and reels. Try a small hook or light jig head with cheese worms or plastic tail. Brown Trout — Good: Off-color water from rainfall will spur a brownie bite. Try pheasant tail nymphs with a small midge or scud dropper fished along edges of a weed bed, ledges and heads of pools. Brook Trout — Good: Eleven streams have naturally reproducing populations with public access; learn more on our Trout Fishing webpage. Excellent hatches of blue-winged olives caddis flies midges and stoneflies. Fish the hatch on sunny afternoons.
Lake Hendricks
Hit and miss fish activity. Lake levels are dropping. Water clarity is excellent. Fish activity is improving as water warms. Bluegill — Fair: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber about a foot off the bottom fished along rocky shores and near structure. Black Crappie — Fair: Use a hook tipped with a minnow or small spinnerbait fished near brush piles or drop-offs. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try a small spinner or crankbait fished near drop-offs or other structure.
Lake Meyer
Water levels are falling with lack of rain. Water clarity is excellent. Best bite is overcast days or early morning or late afternoon. Bluegill — Fair: Try a small piece of waxworm or minnow fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Black Crappie — Fair. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a jerk or crankbait fished along brush pile or rocky structure.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Water levels are low with good clarity. Water temperatures are in the mid- to upper 50’s. White Sucker — Good: Use a worm fished on the stream bottom. Walleye — Fair: Find fish in eddies and runs; use crank and spinnerbaits. Smallmouth Bass — Slow.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water levels remain low with excellent clarity. Walleye — Fair: Anglers are finding fish in eddies and runs; use crank or spinnerbaits. White Sucker — Excellent: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Volga Lake
Lake levels are falling with lack of rain. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperatures are slowly warming to the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Channel Catfish — Fair: Best catfishing lake around. Try several worms or chunk of dead chub fished on the lake bottom near stumps or other habitat. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small piece of worm fished under a bobber about a foot off the bottom along the rocky shorelines. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a spinner or crankbait fished near the brush piles or rocky shorelines.
All area rivers and streams remain low with good to excellent clarity. Chance of showers through the weekend with temperatures in the 60’s to 40’s. Fish activity should pick up as the water warms. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Brinker Lake
Northern Pike — Good: Anglers are catching northern pike. Cast spinnerbaits for good northern pike action.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)
Black Crappie — Good: Anglers are catching crappie. Try colored tube jigs or crappie minnow under a slip bobber fished off the dam and jetties.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Channel Catfish — Fair: Anglers are catching channel catfish. Use nightcrawlers, cut baits or stink baits fished on the bottom.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth bass. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Concentrate on pools and current breaks. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast jigs, spinnerbaits, or crankbaits
Interior rivers are low and providing fair to good angling opportunities for smallmouth bass, walleye, and channel catfish. Rivers should be in good condition for the upcoming weekend. Lakes are starting to produce some crappie. Trout streams are in excellent condition and providing some insect hatches with the warmer weather. For further information contact your area bait and tackle shops. All field stations and fish hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Mississippi River Pool 9
Lansing water level is 7.9 feet and expected to remain stable. Water temperature is near 59 degrees. Yellow Perch — Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike — Good: Pike fishing has picked up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie — Good: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Walleye — Good: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks alongside channel areas. Sauger — Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks alongside channel areas. Bluegill — Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber fished in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current inside channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Try a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands.
Mississippi River Pool 10
Lynxville water level is 615.3 feet and is expected to remain stable this week. Water temperature is 61 degrees at Lynxville dam. Sauger — Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks alongside channel areas. Walleye — Fair: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks alongside channel areas. Yellow Perch — Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike — Good: Pike fishing has picked up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons fish along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie — Good: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Bluegill — Good: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current inside channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands.
Mississippi River Pool 11
Water level is 7.0 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to remain stable this week. Water temperature is 55 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Sauger — Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks alongside channel areas. Walleye — Fair: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks alongside channel areas. Yellow Perch — Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with a jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike — Good: Pike fishing has picked up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons fished along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Bluegill — Good: Use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current inside channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands.
Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to recede slightly this week and stabilize. Water clarity is good with temperatures near 60 degrees this week. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are 7.1 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.0 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 63 degrees. Water clarity is good, but lots of flowing algae is limiting fishing at times. Walleye — Slow: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Largemouth Bass — Good: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike — Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits along vegetation lines in the backwater areas. Yellow Perch — Fair: A few yellow perch are being reported incidentally by anglers catching bluegills. Channel Catfish — Good: The catfishing has started on the Mississippi with most anglers using worms or cut bait. Bluegill — Good: Lots of bluegills are being found in backwater areas. Fish in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive and can be caught on spinners or worms in backwater areas. These fish are excellent fighting fish. Black Crappie — Slow: The cool weather set back the crappie movement into the shallow waters to spawn. Expect them to move into shallows this upcoming week.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level is 7.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 63 degrees in main channel. The water clarity is good. All boat ramps are open and in good condition to launch. Paddlefish — No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye — Slow: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike — Good: Use gaudy white spinners in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Yellow Perch — Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Bluegill — Excellent: Lots of bluegills are being found in backwater areas. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Good: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Black Crappie — Slow: Crappie moved out of the shallows after the week’s cool temperatures. Expect crappie to move into the shallows this week if temperatures warm. Smallmouth Bass — Slow: Fishing along rock lines with moderate current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding and is 7.4 feet, 10.8 feet at Camanche and 6.0 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 63 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Paddlefish — No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye — Slow: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike — Good: Pike are being caught in backwater areas such as the Rock Creek complex near Camanche. Yellow Perch — Fair: Yellow perch are being taken incidentally when fishing for bluegills. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. The fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Fish the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use worms and cut bait along the banks and boat ramp access areas. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Bluegill — Excellent: Lots of bluegills are being found in backwater areas. Fish in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1 to 4 feet of water. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Black Crappie — No Report: Expect crappies to move back in the shallows very soon, especially when night temperatures warm up a bit.
Mississippi River Pool 15
The water level is 7.9 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is near 63 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish — Good: Cut shad bait works best for early season catfish. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig.
Water temperature is in the lower 60’s in the main channel. Water clarity is good. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.
SOUTHEAST
Big Hollow Lake
Water temperatures are 60-61 degrees. Water clarity is fair after 3+ inches of rain last weekend. Black Crappie — Good: Work the shallow water in the bays on the north side where the water is a little warmer from the sun. Largemouth Bass — Work the shallows on the north side for the feeding bass on a nice sunny day. Males are moving in shallow to set up nesting territories. Bluegill — Fair: Few reports on bluegills; they should be moving in shallow, especially the males.
Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)
The Iowa River has almost recovered from the water level jump caused by the last weekend’s rains. Water temperature is just under 60 degrees. Channel Catfish — Fair: Not a lot of fishing activity out on the river. With the forecast rains over the next week, fishing the mouths of the feeder streams would be a good place to start.
Lake Belva Deer
Water temperature on Monday (5/10) was 60 degrees. Water clarity is 9 feet with 1 inch of rain last weekend. The curly leaf pondweed is getting tall. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass fishing is picking up with more fish (males) moving in to set up territories to build nests. Black Crappie — Good: Most crappies have moved back out to deeper (8-10 feet) water. They should come in shallow on a warmer day with some sun. Bluegill — Fair: Start looking at the spawning beds and in the holes in the weed beds for males to move in to set up territories.
Lake Darling
The water temperature was 59-60 degrees on Wednesday (5/12) morning. The water clarity in the lake is about 24 inches because of the heavy rains last weekend (2.5 inches). Largemouth Bass — Fair: Most females are hanging out in deeper water with the cool weather. Males are in shallower picking out spots to nest. Black Crappie — Good: Bigger crappies are hanging out in 6 to 8 feet of water over the rock piles. Lots of smaller fish and some of the males (9-10 inches) are in shallow. None are spawning yet. Bluegill — Good: Male bluegills are moving into the shallows to pick out spots to nest.
Lost Grove Lake
A forecast for lighter winds should allow anglers to get back out on the fish. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass have moved in shallow to feed and set up territories for nesting. Work bays more open to the sun as the bass look for warmer water. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie fishing is picking up; need to warm the water up to trigger the spawn.
Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)
The Skunk River is still falling after last weekend’s heavy rains. It’s about a foot higher than it was before the rains. Channel Catfish — Fair: Not a lot of boats out lately. Try nightcrawlers around the feeder streams like Honey Creek and Dutch Creek where some of the heavier rains hit.
For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.
Hawthorn Lake
Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait.
Lake Miami
Bluegills and crappies will start to move shallow as the water warms. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Target areas along the dam and around the fishing jetties.
Lake Sugema
Black Crappie — Slow: Use small jigs with live bait. Keep moving until you find active fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits fishing along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.
Lake Wapello
Target largemouth bass with spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around the submerged structure. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Black Crappie — Slow: Use jig and minnows around the submerged structure.
Rathbun Reservoir
The current lake level is 906.00 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Water temperatures range from 55-60 degrees. depending on location. Prairie Ridge and Island View Middle boat ramps are closed, but will open by May 15. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish — Fair: Target windblown shorelines with shad sides or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie — Slow: Try minnows over brush piles or rock piles in 10-15 feet of water. Crappie should move shallow as the water warms.
Red Haw Lake
Largemouth Bass — Slow: Target areas along the shorelines and the dam. Bluegill — Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber.
Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.