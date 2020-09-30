This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows stabilize. Water clarity is improving. Use caution; access to fishing holes by boat may be difficult due to low levels. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish — Good: Use dead chubs, stinkbaits and worms fished near bottom near dusk in woody debris or stumps. Walleye — Fair: Fish are active in the evening. Try minnows fished near current breaks and in log jams. Be prepared to run your lure near bottom of pools. Smallmouth Bass — Slow: Use a minnow on a hook under a bobber in current breaks or rock ledges and gravel bars. Black Crappie — Fair: Try minnows fished under a bobber near downed trees and slow water or pool areas.
Decorah District Streams
All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Anglers are seeing good evening mayfly and white fly hatches. Take advantage of the cooler weather and explore a new stream. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Hoppers, beetles and anything that looks buggy will work this time of year. Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish. Brown Trout -Excellent evening mayfly hatches. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch. Try along grassed edges, undercut banks and around boulders. Brook Trout — Good: Use small terrestrial flies such as crickets, grasshoppers and ants. Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate.
Water clarity is improving as green algae bloom slows. Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Bluegill - Fair: Shore anglers will find fish around the jetties or along the weed lines. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a worm or stinkbait fished near the bottom around woody structure in the evening. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use topwater lures fished along a weed edge. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or twister tail trailing behind a boat or kayak for best luck when fish are deep.
Few anglers are out this week. Lake level is down about 6 feet. The boat ramp is unusable. A shoreline improvement project starts next week. Water clarity is good. Early morning and evening bite is best. An excellent lake to use a paddle board or kayak to fish the nooks and crannies. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber from shore. Fly anglers should try a small cricket with a jerky movement on the water’s surface along a weed edge. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Flip a topwater lure along a weed edge in the evening when fish are actively feeding. Also try a jig tipped with a plastic worm. Channel Catfish — Good: Try stinkbait or worms fished on the bottom around woody structure near dusk.
Water levels are at summer lows, even with the rain; you may need to walk through some riffles. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig tipped with natural colored plastics or crankbait in deeper holes and log jams. Fish deeper for walleye holding near the bottom. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Try a variety of brightly colored lures in eddies or along rocky ledges.
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Sand and gravel bars are appearing. You might have to walk in a few places. Walleye — Fair: Use a lure imitating a shiner or sucker fished in the deeper pools around log jams.
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Sand and gravel bars are appearing; take advantage of these spots to fish the eddies or deeper areas. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig tipped with a worm or bright colored twister tail. Smallmouth Bass — Fair.
Water clarity is improving to about 18 inches. Water temperatures are in the 60’s. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small hook and piece of worm under a bobber. Wait for the bobber to go under the water, then give the line a quick jerk to set the hook. Keep the rod tip up to put tension on the line while reeling in the fish. Largemouth Bass — Good: Slowly troll a lure over fish attracting structure and get ready to set the hook. Try crankbaits or a jig with a twister tail. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use worms or stinkbait fished near dusk. Find a good stump or woody structure to toss bait and wait; patience is key for this fish.
Area rivers remain low with good clarity on most. Weekend temperature highs in the 70’s to mid-40’s for lows. Chance for rain on Saturday. Enjoy this beautiful fall-like weather and explore a new area. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Fishing has been best in shallow areas. Bluegill — Good. Channel Catfish — Fair: Fishing has slowed for catfish, but the average size caught is large.
River levels are good for fishing. River flow at Waterloo on Sept. 24 was about 1270 CFS. Median flow for this date is 1440 CFS. Boat access is difficult in some river sections because of lower flows. Channel Catfish — Fair. Walleye — Fair. Smallmouth Bass — Good. Northern Pike — Fair.
George Wyth boat ramp is closed for repairs. Shoreline fishing access remains open. Black Crappie — Fair: Fish are small, but are hitting a variety of smaller live or artificial baits. Bluegill — Fair: Fish are small. Largemouth Bass — Good: George Wyth has a good bass population with many 2-4 pound fish. Northern Pike — Fair.
Fishing conditions on Lake Delhi are excellent after a period of dry and stable weather. Weekends are busy with recreational boat traffic; fishing is best on weekdays and mornings. Black Crappie - Fair: Most fish are about 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair.
Manchester District Streams
Trout Streams are in excellent condition. Rainbow Trout – Excellent. Brown Trout – Good.
River flows are typical for this time of year; conditions are good for fishing. River flow at Manchester was 164 CFS on Sept. 24. Median flows for this date are 107 CFS. Walleye- Fair. Smallmouth Bass — Good.
River conditions are good for fishing. River flow at Shell Rock was 391 CFS on Sept. 24. Median levels for this date are 459 CFS. Boat access is difficult in some river sections because of lower flows. Walleye — Fair. Smallmouth Bass — Fair. Northern Pike — Fair.
Bluegill — Good: Fish are small, but catch rates are excellent. A good place to take kids fishing. Largemouth Bass – Fair.
River flows are typical for this time of year; conditions are good for fishing. River flow at Independence was 264 CFS on Sept. 24. Median flow for this date is 177 CFS. Channel Catfish - Fair. Smallmouth Bass — Good. Northern Pike — Fair. Walleye — Fair.
Fishing conditions are excellent on eastern Iowa streams, lakes and rivers after a period of moderate temperatures and dry weather. Access for boats may be difficult on some sections of river given lower stream and river flow. All fish hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Pool level has fallen to 7.7 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain stable. Water temperature is 66 degrees. Use caution at the Lansing Village Creek ramp with low water as the access channel is shallow. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish — Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish — Good: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Bluegill - Excellent: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Perch have been active in backwater lakes in around 5-7 feet of water; use a small piece of worm. Black Crappie — Good: Try minnows fished under a bobber in submerged trees in backwater lakes.
Pool 10 at Lynxville has fallen to 613.5 feet. Water temperature is 68 degrees. The fall bite has picked up. Walleye — Good: Walleye are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Smallmouth are hitting crankbaits on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish — Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish — Good: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Bluegill- Excellent: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Perch have been active in backwater lakes in around 5-7 feet of water; use a small piece of worm. Black Crappie — Good: Try minnows fished under a bobber in submerged trees in backwater lakes.
Pool 11 has fallen to 5.1 feet. Boaters should use caution with extreme low water levels. Water temperature is near 60 degrees. The fall bite has picked up. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish — Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish — Good: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Bluegill — Excellent: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Perch have been active in backwater areas in around 5-7 feet of water; use a small piece of worm. Black Crappie — Good: Try minnows fished under a bobber in submerged trees in backwater lakes.
Upper Mississippi River levels are low. Boaters should use caution due to shallow water. Water clarity is good, but lots of vegetation is dying off and floating. Cooler days have cooled water temperatures to the mid-60’s. Fish are on the fall feed. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
Water levels are expected to recede this week. The water level is 5 feet at the Lock and Dam and 7.6 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is in the upper 60’s. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike — Excellent: Flashy spinners in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. Bluegill — Good: Find bluegills along rock piles and submerged trees in the larger low current sloughs. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try nightcrawlers and cut shad. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch big drum. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass anglers are switching from frog baits to large spinnerbaits. Bass have moved along rock lines in moderate current. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Find smallmouth bass along rock piles with strong current; use flashy spoons, spinners or crankbaits. Turbid water will hamper catching smallmouths. Walleye – Fair: A few walleye are being taken on wing dams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits. White Bass — Fair: Some white bass are being caught in the Dubuque tailwater on white jigs. Look for feeding schools elsewhere. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie are being taken out of brush piles and marina areas on small jigs and minnows. Anglers are moving from log pile to log pile with 2 or 3 fish being taken from each. Flathead Catfish- Excellent: Smaller flatheads are being taken on worms in deeper holes and in the tailwater. Some large flatheads are still being caught using live fish for bait.
The water level is 5.4 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Levels are low and expected to hold low. The water temperature is in the upper 60’s. The water clarity is good. Starting next week the Bellevue City Ramp may be under construction; anglers will need to launch downstream at the DNR ramp or the ramp at Pleasant Creek. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Find catfish along rock lines and brush piles in moderate current. Most anglers are using cut shad for bait. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike — Good: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Try large single hook spinnerbaits in weedy areas. Bluegill — Good: Find bluegills along rock piles and submerged trees in the larger sloughs. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Use live fish for bait. White Bass — Fair: A few white bass are being taken in the tailwater areas and near wing dams; use flashy spinners. Walleye — Fair: Walleyes are being taken on wing dams with stronger current. Try pulling crankbaits on sand flat areas between islands or between wing dams. Mostly smaller fish being taken. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try along rock lines with strong current.
The water level is 5.4 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 9.7 feet at Camanche and 4.8 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is 70 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Anglers are using prepared stinkbaits along rock lines. Cut shad is also working well. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch bigger drum. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are being caught on the receding weed lines mainly using large spinnerbaits. Northern Pike — Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Try live fish for bait. Bluegill — Good: Find bluegills near backwater areas around brush piles. As water levels get low, look for bluegills along the channel edges. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinners or crankbaits along rip-rap areas. Walleye -Fair: Some fish are being taken on wing dams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits. White Bass — Good: Try white jigs fished in tailwater areas.
Water level is 6.2 feet at Rock Island and is dropping. The water temperature is near 70 degrees. Water clarity is good. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch larger drum. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Channel cats are hitting on cut bait and stinkbaits. Flathead Catfish - Excellent: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Fish the rocky habitats along the channel edge. In line spinners work best, but must be fished very close to the rock and current areas. White Bass — Fair:: Expect a fun fall of white bass, especially in the tailwater areas.
Water level continues to decrease throughout the district and the Mississippi River is low. Be careful boating; many logs and rocks are exposed. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
Tailwater stage is 6.18 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been falling. The recent forecast has the river falling over the weekend. Channel Catfish — Good: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Reports of channel catfish being caught around the wing dams along Credit Island on stinkbait. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished around brush pile in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Bluegill - No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Walleye — Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or three-way rigs with pieces of a crawler. White Bass — Fair: Some white bass are being caught in Sylvan Slough and at the mouth of Sunset Marina. Cast crankbaits or jigs and twister tails.
{span style=”color: windowtext; text-decoration: none; text-underline: none;”}Mississippi River Pool 17{/span}
Tailwater stage is 5.10 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Tailwater stage is forecasted to fall through the weekend. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles or snags along the main channel or side channels. White Bass — No Report: Look for white bass by the dam or by GPC. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Also look for white bass on the wing dams. Bluegill — Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or pulling three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie — Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics around brush piles at Big Timber and Cleveland Slough.
{span style=”color: windowtext; text-decoration: none; text-underline: none;”}Mississippi River Pool 18{/span}
Tailwater stage is 5.98 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is falling. Tailwater stage is forecast to fall through the weekend. Channel Catfish — Good: Use or chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams; use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles; try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics. White Bass — No Report: Look for white bass at the outlet of Odessa up by the dam or on the wing dams. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Look for largemouth bass in Boston Bay or Huron Island complex. Try fishing around fallen trees in the backwaters and sloughs.
Tailwater stage is 3.36 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is falling. River stage is 9.30 feet at Burlington. River stage is 525.89 feet at Ft. Madison. Channel Catfish - Fair: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Rocky shorelines with current can be good. Use dip baits, shad or nightcrawlers. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics fished around brush piles. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers.
Tailwater stages have been falling this past week. Main channel water temperature is 66 degrees. Water clarity is fair. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
The boat ramp bay remains full of duck weed. Water temperature is 70 degrees. Water is fairly clear. Bluegill - Fair: Bluegill fishing is picking up. Most are still out in the deeper 6-10 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Work out in a little deeper water in the flooded timber in the bays. A few are starting to move in shallow.
Water temperature was 70 degrees at 1 pm on Sept. 23. Water stays pretty green and cloudy. Bluegill — Fair: The bluegill bite is picking up; a little better than fair, but anglers are having to work hard to catch their fish. Slowly troll in 12-18 feet of water. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie fishing is picking up a little. Slowly troll in deeper water at the lower end of the lake. Largemouth Bass — Fair: The bite is starting to pick up; most bass are not in shallow yet. Work the mid depths (6-10 feet deep) in the timber. Channel Catfish — Good: Catfishing is picking up as these fish start fattening up for the fall.
{span style=”color: windowtext; text-decoration: none; text-underline: none;”}Lake Darling{/span}
Water temperature is around 70 degrees. The water is clear, but remains green. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass are staying out deep. Work the deeper (8-10 feet) rock piles and trees with soft plastics or crankbaits. Bluegill — Good: Bluegill fishing is picking up. The better ones are still out in deeper water. Slowly troll or drift over the deeper water habitat. Black Crappie — Good: Slowly troll over the habitat in 10-12 feet of water or over the rock piles in 5-8 feet of water.
Water temperatures is 70 degrees. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are staying out in 8 to 10 feet of water. Try deep diving crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are sticking to the deeper water for now. Work the flooded timber in 6-10 feet of water.
The water is pretty clear and the level has dropped back down to where most of the sand bars are showing. Channel Catfish — Slow: Find catfish in the deeper water around the brush piles.
For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.
The lake level on Sept. 24 is 685 feet and will slowly start to rise to waterfowl fall pool. Channel Catfish — Fair: Troll or drift cut bait in the channel. White Crappie — Slow: A few fish are being caught off rock banks.
Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers and livers. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs tipped with worms around brush piles. Black Crappie — Fair: Use small jigs tipped with worms around brush piles.
Water temperature is about 66 degrees. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for suspended fish in 14-18 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.
{span style=”color: windowtext; text-decoration: none; text-underline: none;”}Lake Macbride{/span}
Any sized motor may be used at a maximum of 5 mph. Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. The west lane of the main ramp is closed due to construction. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Slow: Troll crankbaits during the day and throw topwaters or plastics at sunrise/sunset for surface feeders. Walleye — Slow: Try trolling crankbaits or jigging in 7-13 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Slow. Black Crappie — Fair: A few fish are being caught over brush piles.
The park and lake are closed until further notice due to storm damage.
All ramps are open. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try around shallow structure. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try over the new rock bars and points. Bluegill — Fair: Fish are moving back into the shallows. Muskellunge — Fair: The bite is picking up.
Bluegill — Fair: Try fishing around the jetties. Most fish are 6-8 inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try crankbaits or plastics. Most fish are 11-13 inches.
Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Fair: Try around sunset for 2-pound fish.
Additional parks/lakes may be still closed due to storm damage. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rock piles and rip-rapped shores. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water. Bluegill — Fair: Use small jigs along shore. Sorting may be needed for larger fish.
Bluegill — Slow: Drift small jigs for suspended bluegills. Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try crankbaits around the cedar trees and along the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use nightcrawlers or liver in 4-8 feet of water.
Black Crappie — Slow: Drift jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water for suspended crappies. Submerged structure can also hold fish. Keep moving until you find active fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try crankbaits or rubber worms along the shorelines and rip-rapped areas.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try plastics and spinnerbaits fished around tree piles. Bluegill- Slow: Drift nightcrawlers on small jigs for suspended bluegills. Target areas in 6-8 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use nightcrawlers or stinkbait. Black Crappie — Slow: Drift jigs tipped with minnows for suspended crappie.
The current lake level is 903.75 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Use caution while boating: the lake has not been at this level for some time. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for flocks of seagulls to find shad; hybrids should be below the school of shad. Troll crankbaits that mimic gizzard shad through this area. Walleye — Slow: Troll gizzard shad imitating crankbaits around rock piles, submerged points and areas with depth changes. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try nightcrawlers or chicken liver in 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie — Slow: Use small jigs or jigs tipped with a minnow. Try different depths until you find active fish.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits around submerged structure and rocky shorelines. Bluegill — Slow: Drift nightcrawlers on small jigs in the main part of the lake. Channel Catfish — Slow: Use chicken liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water.
The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.