Stay safe when fishing this summer with these tips:
- Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one that is not so crowded.
- Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.
- Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.
- Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.
- Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.
This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Repairs to the Nashua dam continue after high water. The river level stabilized with improved water clarity. Continue to use caution; underwater hazards may have moved. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish — Good: Use chicken liver or dead chub fished on the bottom out of current. Walleye — Slow: Try a nightcrawler fished in a worm harness or jig tipped with a minnow. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails and crank or spinnerbaits for bass.
Decorah District Streams
Water clarity is much improved on all streams. All streams are being stocked. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. Brook Trout — Good: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout — Good: Gnat hatches are good to excellent. Afternoon hatches of caddis and may flies have been slow. Pheasant tailed nymphs and bead headed midges working well. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Try a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try small crappie or bluegill jigs.
Water clarity is improving with water temperatures in the 70’s. Early morning and evening bite are best. Black Crappie — Slow: Find crappie suspended in deeper water around structure. Use a minnow or small lure drifting over structure. Bluegill - Fair: Gills are spooky, especially in clear water. Use care not to scare them when tossing out your rig. Try a small piece of worm on a hook under a small bobber. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass are guarding nests. Use a jig tipped with piece of worm or twister tail. Channel Catfish — Fair: With warmer water temperatures, try cheese or stinkbaits. Nightcrawlers will work.
Hit and miss activity. Fish early morning and evening when shadows aren’t cast on the water. Water temperatures are in the 70’s. Water clarity is improving. Black Crappie — Slow. Bluegill — Fair: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass are guarding nests. Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm fished along the shore. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom near stumps or other structure. Also try chicken liver or cheese baits.
Water levels have dropped and stabilized. Clarity is improving. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Walleye — Slow: Find fish in deeper holes around brush piles. Toss a jig tipped with a twister tail near a brush pile.
Water levels are stabilizing with improved clarity. Use caution when paddling; current remains strong. Water hazards may have moved. Walleye — Fair: Flip a jig with twister tail along a brush pile or rock ledge. White Sucker — Slow: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Water levels are stabilizing with improved water clarity. Use care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards and stream conditions change fast. Walleye — Fair: Find walleye along current breaks or around log jams. White Sucker - Slow: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Lake levels are back to normal. Best bite is early morning or just before dark. Bluegill — Slow: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail. Channel Catfish — Good: Try a nightcrawler, cheese bait or chicken livers fished on the bottom. Best catfishing lake around. Black Crappie — Slow: Use a minnow under a bobber along a rocky shoreline or around brush piles.
Area rivers are recovering from last week’s rain. Most remain high, but are stabilizing. Expect a rainy weekend with temperatures in the 80’s for highs and 60’s for lows. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Black Crappie — Fair: Cast and retrieve colored tube jigs from shore or vertical jig from a boat.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Try topwater baits early morning or late evening. Use buzzbaits or spinnerbaits during the daylight hours. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast and retrieve colored tube jigs from shore or vertical jig from a boat near brush piles. Bluegill- Good: Cast and retrieve small tinsel jigs from shore or use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish — Good: The bite is on throughout the day. Try chicken livers, stinkbaits or dead cut baits fished off of the bottom of the lake.