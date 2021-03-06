This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Backwaters have 20+ inches of ice. Ice depth varies in areas with current. Use care as warmer temperatures impact snow melt. Having a variety of baits and lures will help maximize your catch. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappies are sitting higher in water column out of current. Use minnows for best luck. Bluegill — Fair: A few gills are being caught while fishing for crappie. Try small pieces of bait and lures; bluegills have very small mouths. Walleye — Fair: Use live bait for best luck. Find an eddy or deeper pool.
Decorah District Streams
Streams are very clear. Starting to see bare ground, but some spots still have 6-8 inches of snow. Gravel roads are messy and rutted. Iowa’s trout season is open all year. Many streams maintain excellent populations of brown trout. Many trout streams flow through wildlife management areas. Use care when parking along road if a parking area isn’t plowed. Trout stream stocking season is around the corner. Rainbow Trout — Good: Get tackle in front of fish and imitate prey movements. Minnow worm midge and caddis flies work well this time of year. Brown Trout — Good: Meltwater inputs on warmer days will spur a bite. Use tackle imitating forage fish or midges; fish the edge of a weed bed or large rock. Brook Trout — Good: Try flies imitating prey drifting down in pool edges and heads. Fish the hatch on sunny afternoons.
Lake Hendricks
Ice thickness is 12+ inches with snow. Open water around the aerator; use caution around this area. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice. Bluegill — Fair: Use a waxworm or spike on a small jig under a bobber; find brush piles. Black Crappie — Fair: Minnows work best; fish deeper water. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Concentrate your effort along the rock reefs or brush piles.
Lake Meyer
Ice thickness is 12+ inches with some snow. Fresh inputs from snowmelt should perk up fish. Use caution when walking to your favorite ice fishing hole; check ice thickness often. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike. Activity is picking up some. Look for fish higher in the water column. Black Crappie -Fair: Use minnows under a bobber. Be prepared to set the hook as you move your jig up.
Volga Lake
Ice thickness is 12+ inches capped with snow. Use caution when going on ice; check ice thickness often. Activity should improve as meltwater inputs move through the lake. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small brightly colored jig tipped with a waxworm or spike under a bobber. Keep your lure 1 to 2 feet off the bottom; a little wiggle goes a long way. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow near brush piles.
Spring-like temperatures for the weekend, but still below freezing at night. Snow is slowly melting. Use care on area rivers, especially areas with current and snowmelt. Check ice depths often. Ice depths on most area lakes are 12 inches with a crust of snow. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)Ice thickness is around 8 inches or more over most of the lake. Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie. Bluegill — Good: Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom. Black Crappie — Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow around sunken structure.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
The Cedar River remains mostly locked up, but anglers should be able to get after some walleye and pike with the weekend forecast. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks.
George Wyth Lake
Use extreme caution; reports of thin ice on areas of the lake with the recent warmer weather. Reports of anglers catching panfish and northern pike. Black Crappie — Good: Try fishing a dead stick with a minnow on one rod and jigging an ice jig tipped with a waxworm or spike. Electronics are very helpful to find suspended crappie. Bluegill — Good: Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom. Northern Pike- Good: Anglers are catching quality northern pike on tip-ups. Try a live chub or shiner fished just off of the bottom.
Manchester District Streams
All area Manchester trout streams are in excellent condition and hold vast populations of brown trout. Brown Trout — Good: Spring Branch Creek is a favorite amongst anglers for quality and trophy-sized brown trout.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
The Maquoketa River in Delaware County remains mostly open, and should provide fair to good walleye fishing. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
The Shell Rock River is mostly open; reports of anglers catching a few walleyes. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks.
South Prairie Lake
Anglers are catching a few crappies. Black Crappie — Fair: Try fishing a dead stick with a minnow on one rod and jigging an ice jig tipped with a waxworm or spike. Electronics are helpful to find suspended crappie.
Ice is most likely safe, but use extreme caution with the recent warmer temperatures. Lakes in and around the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area are producing a few catches of bluegill and crappie; fishing remains slow. Rivers are starting to open and anglers are beginning to pick up a few walleye. For further information contact your area bait and tackle shops. All field stations and fish hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Mississippi River Pool 9
Water level at Lansing has risen to 8.3 feet. Use caution as shoreline edges may become unsafe. Boat ramps are still iced in. Yellow Perch — Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and minnow. Bluegill — Fair: Use bright colored jigs tipped with waxworms in shallow backwaters. Northern Pike -Fair: Pike will be starting to feed in pre-spawn stages. Try tip-ups baited with a minnow or shiners in shallow backwater lakes. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use tip-ups baited with minnows in backwaters. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappie bite is best in shallow backwaters fishing just below the ice surface.
Mississippi River Pool 10
Lynxville water level is 615.7 feet. Use caution as shoreline edges may become unsafe. Boat ramps are still iced in. Sauger — Slow: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Walleye — Slow: Use jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Yellow Perch — Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and minnow. Bluegill — Fair: Use bright colored jigs tipped with waxworms in shallow backwaters. Northern Pike — Fair: Pike will be starting to feed in pre-spawn stages. Try tip-ups baited with a minnow or shiners in shallow backwater lakes. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Use tip-ups baited with minnows in backwaters. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappie bite is best in shallow backwaters fishing just below the ice surface.
Mississippi River Pool 11
Water level is 7.4 feet at Guttenberg. Use caution as shoreline edges may become unsafe. Boat ramps are still iced in. Sauger — Slow: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Walleye — Slow: Use jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Yellow Perch — Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and minnow. Bluegill — Fair: Use bright colored jigs tipped with waxworms in shallow backwaters. Northern Pike — Fair: Pike will be starting to feed in pre-spawn stages.Try tip-ups baited with a minnow or shiners in shallow backwater lakes. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use tip-ups baited with minnows in backwaters. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie bite is best in shallow backwaters fishing just below the ice surface.
The late winter thaw has fish starting to feed more actively. Ice anglers should use caution; late season ice can be unpredictable. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12. Mississippi River Pool 12Water level is expected to rise this week. Water levels are 6.6 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.1 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 33 degrees. Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Good: Ice fishing for gills and other panfish is picking up with the warmer weather; ice conditions may deteriorate quickly. Walleye — No Report: The ramp at Hawthorne was still ice in as of March 4, but the main channel is changing rapidly; soon the tailwater may be open to walleye angling. Yellow Perch — Good: Reports of lots of late ice yellow perch.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level is 7.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. Water temperature is around 33 degrees. Water clarity is good. The Bellevue City ramp may have some large ice chunks around the ramp; it is open to launch. Bluegill — Good: Ice fishing for gills and other panfish is picking up with the warmer weather; ice conditions may deteriorate quickly. Paddlefish — Good: Paddlefish season is open; check snagging rules before you go out.
Mississippi River Pool 14
Water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is rising at 5.7 feet, 9.9 feet at Camanche and 5.0 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 33 degrees. Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Good: Ice fishing for gills and other panfish is picking up with the warmer weather; ice conditions may deteriorate quickly. Some shoreline ice is already receding and access on to the ice has been difficult in some locations. Paddlefish — No Report: Paddlefish season is open; check snagging rules before you go out.
Mississippi River Pool 15
Water level is 6.6 feet at Rock Island and is rising. The water temperature is near 33 degrees. Water clarity is good.
Water temperature in the main channel is near freezing. Water level is stable throughout the district. Lots of changes going on the river with all the melting. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781. Mississippi River Pool 16Tailwater stage is 6.56 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has risen over a foot since last weekend. River stage is forecast to reach 8.6 feet by March 10. The Marquette St. boat ramp is open and some boats were at the launch. Anglers will have to access the ramp at Gaines St. by Modern Woodmen Park. Unsafe ice conditions.
Sauger — Fair: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes below the dam or Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 5.50 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has risen over a foot since last weekend. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 6.9 feet by March 10. The ramp at Muscatine is open; some anglers were out tailwater fishing this past week. Unsafe ice conditions. Sauger — No Report: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 6.37 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 8.7 feet by March 10. The Toolsboro landing is open; some anglers were out tailwater fishing this past week. Unsafe ice conditions. Sauger — No Report: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 4.31 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 5.4 feet by March 10. We have not received any tailwater walleye and sauger fishing reports this week for this pool. Unsafe ice conditions.Tailwater stages have been on the rise. Main channel water temperature is 35 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Some boats have been out tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers. Unsafe ice conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
