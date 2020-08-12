This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
NORTHEAST
Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling with good water clarity. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish - Good: Use chicken liver and stinkbaits or dead chub fished on the bottom in slow water. Walleye - Good: Try a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail for quick action. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails or nightcrawler in the brush piles. Black Crappie - Fair: Find crappie in brush piles or around woody structure. Use a minnow under a bobber.
Decorah District Streams
All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. A small number of trout streams are not stocked in July and August due to marginal water temperatures; this is an annual occurrence. To check which ones, please visit our trout fishing website. Rainbow Trout - Excellent:Try a worm or cheese bait floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try small crappie or bluegill jigs. Brown Trout - Good: Hoppers, beetles and bugs are plentiful. Use flies imitating terrestrial insects fished along grassed edges. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Brook Trout - Good: Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate. Bead-headed midges and pheasant tail nymphs work well.
A green algal bloom continues to limit visibility. Early morning and evening bite are best. Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Find fish along rocky shoreline in deeper water. Channel Catfish - Good: With warmer water temperatures, try cheese or stinkbaits. A fat juicy worm will also work. Best bite is late evening. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use topwater lures or weedless hooks fished along weed edges.
Water clarity is excellent at 7 feet. Filamentous algae mats are covering vegetation in shallow water. Fish early morning and evening when shadows aren't cast on the water. Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber along a rocky shore. Largemouth Bass - Good: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm fished along vegetated edges. Also try using a topwater lure. Channel Catfish - Good: Try chicken liver or nightcrawlers fished on the bottom :near stumps or other structure.
Water levels are falling. You might have to walk through some riffles. Clarity is excellent. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Try a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail fished along a current break or rock ledge. Walleye - Good: Find walleye in deeper holes around brush piles. Toss a jig tipped with a twister tail near a brush pile.
Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Water hazards may have moved and sandbars are appearing. Walleye - Good: Flip a jig with twister tail along a brush pile or deeper pool. Smallmouth Bass - Slow: Toss a small crankbait along a current break or rock ledge.
Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Sand and gravel bars are appearing. You might have to walk in a few places. Walleye - Good: Find walleye in deeper pools or around log jams. Try a jig with natural colored plastics. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Use a jig tipped with brightly colored plastics or a crankbait imitating crawdads fished in current breaks and deeper holes. Channel Catfish - Good: Anglers using nightcrawlers fished on the bottom towards dark in slower water are catching catfish.
Best bite is early morning or just before dark. A green algae bloom is causing poor water clarity. Bluegill - Fair: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail. Channel Catfish - Good: Try a nightcrawler, cheese bait or chicken livers fished on the bottom. Best catfishing lake around.
Area rivers and streams water levels continue to fall. Water clarity is excellent. Expect a hot humid weekend with temperatures in the upper 80's for highs and 60's for lows. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Largemouth Bass - Good: Cast crankbaits and topwater artificial baits. Bluegill - Excellent: Try a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Try stinkbaits or leopard frogs fished on the bottom of the lake.
Reports for walleye has been good in Bremer County. Channel Catfish - Good: Try fishing above fallen tree snags with stinkbaits or fresh chicken livers. Walleye - Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.
Walleye - No Report: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass - No Report: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.
Reports of channel catfish being caught on the Wapsipinicon River. Channel Catfish - Good: Try fishing above fallen tree snags with stinkbaits or fresh chicken livers.
Interior rivers continue to drop and are providing excellent angling opportunities. Lakes in and around Cedar Falls/Waterloo area have been good for largemouth bass. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. All three trout hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Water levels are expected to recede this week. The water level is near 9.2 feet at the Lock and Dam and 11.3 feet at the RR bridge.The water temperature is around 77 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike - Good: Flashy spinners in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. Bluegill - Slow: Bluegills are still being reported in shallow backwater areas near brush piles. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Lots of anglers are using prepared stinkbaits. Try floating worms along rock lines. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Lots of bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Some smallies have moved in along the rock piles; use flashy spoons or crankbaits. Walleye – Slow: Some walleyes were being taken off the middle of wingdams in the lower water, but the recent rise in water level have hampered some anglers. White Bass - Good: Many white bass are being caught in the Dubuque tailwater on white jigs. Look for feeding schools elsewhere.
Water level is near 10.2 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. The water temperature is 77 degrees. The water clarity is fair. The recent water rise hampered fishing, but it is picking up again. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Catfish are along rock lines and brush piles in moderate current. Most anglers are using prepared stinkbaits. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike - Good: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are also being caught off the rocks in the tailwater. Bluegill - Fair: Try fishing around brush piles in larger sloughs with reduced current. Flathead Catfish - Good: Use live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. White Bass - Good: White bass are being reported in the tailwater; use flashy small spinners.
The water level is near 9.5 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 12.4 feet at Camanche and 7 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is 77 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Anglers are using prepared stinkbaits along rock lines. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass - Good: Lots of bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are being taken off of exposed rock piles. Northern Pike - Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish - Excellent: Try live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. Bluegill - Fair: Find bluegills near the mouths of large backwater areas, usually around brush piles. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Try spinners or crankbaits along rip-rap areas. White Bass - No Report: Expect white bass to be hitting in the tailwaters and elsewhere. Look for feeding schools of fish; use flashy small spinners.
Water level is around 9.5 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is 78 degrees; water clarity is fair. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and prepared baits. Flathead Catfish - Excellent: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Fish the rocky habitats along the channel edge.
Water level is expected to slowly recede. Water temperature is near 77 degrees. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
Tailwater stage is 9.46 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has risen close to a foot since last week. Tailwater stage is forecast to start falling over the weekend. Channel Catfish - Good: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. White Crappie - No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Bluegill - No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Walleye - Fair: Look for walleyes on the wingdams or Sylvan Slough. Try trolling crankbaits or three-way rigs with pieces of crawler. White Bass - Fair: Some white bass are being caught in Sylvan Slough. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits.
Tailwater stage is 8.06 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been rising the past few days. Tailwater stage is forecast to start falling over the weekend. The ramp at Big Timber is open. The Kilpeck Landing is also open. Channel Catfish - No Report: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. White Bass -Good: Look for white bass by the dam or by GPC. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Bluegill - No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Walleye - No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or pulling three-way rigs with crawlers.
Tailwater stage is 9.12 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has been rising the past few days. Tailwater stage is forecast to start falling over the weekend. The Toolsboro ramp is open. Channel Catfish - No Report: Use or chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. White Bass - Fair: Cast crankbaits in Belle Pocket. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Some largemouth bass are being caught in Boston Bay.
Tailwater stage is 5.60 feet at Lock and Dam 18 has been been rising the past few days. Tailwater stage is forecast to start falling over the weekend. River stage is 11.08 feet at Burlington. River stage is 526.46 feet at Ft. Madison. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week.
River stages have been rising the past few days, but are forecast to start falling over the weekend. Main channel water temperature is around 77 degrees. Water clarity is fair. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Cooler nights have lowered the water temperature to the upper 70's. Water clarity still isn't the best since the last big rain. A lot of the duckweed got washed out of the lake. Bluegill - Fair: Thursday morning (8/7) some of the bluegills were in shallow. Work the brush piles in 6 feet of water. Try worm and bobber or a small jig tipped with live bait jigged vertically. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Toss soft plastics rigged weedless into the flooded timber. See just how far back into the trees you can get your boat. Channel Catfish - Fair: Work the shallows back in some of the bays where the deeper gullies drain into the lake.
The Iowa River dropped another 1/2 foot since Monday (8/3). Some of the big sandbars above Wapello are showing up. Channel Catfish - Fair: With the reappearance of the big sand bars. use stinkbaits or chicken liver fished just off the back edge of the sandbars where they drop off into a deeper back eddy.
Water temperature was 78 degrees on Wednesday (8/5). Water clarity is 20 inches. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Early morning back in the flooded timber and around and over top of the mounds at the upper end. Bluegill - Good: With the cooler weather the bluegill bite picked up, especially over the mounds at the upper end of the lake. Black Crappie - Fair: Crappie fishing has picked up some this week. Try slow trolling at at the usual spots down at the lower end of the lake. Channel Catfish - Good: Catfishing has picked up over the last several days. Try along the face of the dam and around the rocks on the jetties.
Water temperature has dropped back into the upper 70's. Water clarity is 15 inches. Too many hard rains to allow it to start to clear up; water is more brown than green. Largemouth Bass - Fair: The bite is lasting longer in the mornings with the cooler nights. Use a lure that makes some noise to catch their attention with the poor water clarity. Bluegill - Fair: Try a jig tipped with live bait fished in the rock piles out in 6-8 feet of water. Channel Catfish - Fair: Use chicken liver; work the culvert piles at the base of the rip rap around the point and back around to the jetty over by the beach.
Water temperature is back into the 70's. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Early morning bite is best; the evening bite is picking up with the cooler weather. Bluegill - Fair: Work small jigs tipped with a trailer or live bait in 12 -16 feet of water. Cooler weather might bring them in a little shallower.
The Skunk River water level dropped this week. Water levels are low enough that anything bigger than a canoe will have problems getting around. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try stinkbaits and cut baits; the slower currents transmit their scents much better than fresh baits.
For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.
Largemouth Bass - Good: Try soft plastics on dirt/rock transitions. Most fish are under legal size yet.
The lake level is at normal summer pool of 683.5 feet. Channel Catfish - Fair: Drift/troll cut bait in the channel.
Black Crappie - Fair: Try small jigs over deeper brush or suspended over the basin. Bluegill - Fair: Use small jigs or worms around brush piles. Channel Catfish - Good: Try stinkbait or crawlers.
The 10 hp outboard maximum limit is in effect. White Bass - Fair: Look for surface activity towards evening; throw topwater baits or small plastics. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) - Fair: Look for surface activity towards evening; throw topwater lures or small plastics. Walleye - Slow: Troll shad colored crankbaits or worm harnesses in 7-13 feet of water. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Target shallow cover or deeper rock piles. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try stinkbait or crawlers.
Channel Catfish - Good: Nice-sized fish are hitting on crawlers or stinkbait. Morning and evening bite is best. Bluegill - Slow: Target brush piles or PVC structures with jigs or worms. Yellow Bass - Slow: Try small jigs, spinners or live bait fished in the shallows.
Bluegill – Fair: Some fish remain around shallow brush and vegetation. Channel Catfish - Slow: Try stinkbait and crawlers. Walleye - Fair: Some fish have been caught in the evenings. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Some fish are being caught shallow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) - Fair: Look for surface activity, especially at sunrise and sunset.
This is the quarry on the east side of Marshalltown. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait and live bait. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity early in the mornings. Catch fish up to 20 inches.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rock piles and rip-rapped shores. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water.
Bluegill - Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the fishing jetties. Drift fishing from a boat can produce some bluegills this time of year. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use topwater lures early and late in the day. Try crankbaits around the cedar trees and along the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish- Fair: Use nightcrawlers or liver in 4-8 feet of water.
Black Crappie - Slow: Drift jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water for suspended crappies. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use topwater lures along the shorelines; fish deeper with crankbaits or rubber worms.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Try topwater lures early and late in the day; target cedar tree piles. As the day warms up, try plastics fished deeper around tree piles. Bluegill - Slow: Drift nightcrawlers on small jigs for suspended bluegills. Target areas in 6-8 feet of water. Channel Catfish - Slow: Use nightcrawlers or stinkbait. Don’t fish too deep; lakes will stratify this time of year. Black Crappie - Slow: Drift jigs tipped with minnows for suspended crappie.
The current lake level is 904.27 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try trolling crankbaits around schools of shad. Look for the shad to break the surface as they are being chased from below by the hybrids. Walleye - Fair: Troll gizzard shad imitating crankbaits around rock piles submerged points and areas with depth changes. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try nightcrawlers or chicken liver in 6-8 feet of water.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Try topwater lures early and late in the day. Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits during the hotter parts of the day. Target submerged structure and rocky shorelines. Bluegill - Slow: Try drifting with nightcrawlers in the main part of the lake. Channel Catfish - Slow: Use chicken liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water.
The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.