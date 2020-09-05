This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are stable with good water clarity. Use caution; access to fishing holes by boat may be difficult. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish — Good: Use dead chubs, stinkbaits and worms fished near bottom near dusk in woody debris or stumps. Walleye — Fair: Fish are active in the evening. Try minnows fished near current breaks and in log jams. Be prepared to run your lure near bottom of pools. Smallmouth Bass — Slow: Use a minnow on a hook under a bobber in current breaks or rock ledges and gravel bars. Black Crappie — Fair: Try minnows fished under a bobber near downed trees and slow water or pool areas.
Decorah District Streams
All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. All streams are being stocked with the on-set of cooler temperatures. Anglers are seeing good evening mayfly and white fly hatches. Take advantage of the cooler weather and explore a new stream. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Hoppers, beetles and anything that looks buggy will work this time of year. Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish. Brown Trout — Excellent: There have been excellent evening mayfly hatches. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch. Try along grassed edges undercut banks and around boulders. Brook Trout — Good: Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate. Use small terrestrial flies such as crickets, grasshoppers and ants.
Lake Hendricks
Water clarity remains fair with a severe green algae bloom. Visibility is about 6 inches. Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Bluegill — Slow: Shore anglers will find fish around the jetties or along the weed lines. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a worm or stinkbait fished near the bottom around woody structure in the evening. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Use topwater lures fished along weed edges. Black Crappie — Slow: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or twister tail trailing behind a boat or kayak for best luck when fish are deep.
Lake Meyer
Few anglers are out this week. Water clarity is good. Early morning and evening bite is best. An excellent lake to use a paddle board or kayak to fish the nooks and crannies. Bluegill — Slow: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber from shore. Fly anglers should try a small cricket with a jerky movement on the water’s surface along a weed edge. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Flip a topwater lure along a weed edge in the evening when fish are actively feeding. Also try a jig tipped with a plastic worm. Channel Catfish — Good: Try stinkbait or worms fished on the bottom around woody structure near dusk.
Turkey River (below Clermont)
Water levels are at summer lows; you may need to walk through some riffles. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig tipped with natural colored plastics or crankbait in deeper holes and log jams. Fish deeper for walleye holding near the bottom. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try a variety of brightly colored lures in eddies or along rocky ledges.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Sand and gravel bars are appearing. You might have to walk in a few places. Walleye — Fair: Use a lure imitating a shiner or sucker fished in the deeper pools around log jams.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Sand and gravel bars are appearing; take advantage of these spots to fish the eddies or deeper areas. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig tipped with a worm or bright colored twister tail. Smallmouth Bass — Fair.
Volga Lake
Water clarity is improving due to green algae bloom. Water temperatures in the low 80’s. Blooms should clear as water cools. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small hook and piece of worm under a bobber. Wait for the bobber to go under the water, then give the line a quick jerk to set the hook. Keep the rod tip up to put tension on the line while reeling in the fish. Largemouth Bass — Good: Slowly troll a lure over fish attracting structure and get ready to set the hook. Try crankbaits or a jig with a twister tail. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use worms or stinkbait fished near dusk. Find a good stump or woody structure to toss bait and wait; patience is key for this fish.
Water levels are low on area rivers. Clarity is good on most. Thunderstorms are possible through the weekend. Weekend temperature highs in the 80’s with 50’s for lows. Share your passion with a beginning angler for priceless rewards this holiday weekend. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Big Woods Lake
A few reports of anglers catching crappie in Big Woods Lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Try vertical jigging or casting colored tube jigs around structure or drifting a minnow under a slip bobber.
Brinker Lake
A few reports of anglers catching crappie in Brinker Lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Try vertical jigging or casting colored tube jigs around structure or drifting a minnow under a slip bobber.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try crankbaits and topwater artificial baits. Bluegill — Excellent: Cast a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber; morning and evening bite is best. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try stinkbaits, nightcrawlers or leopard frogs fished on the bottom of the lake.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Reports of anglers catching a few smallmouth bass, walleye and channel catfish on the Cedar River. Channel Catfish — Good: Try stinkbaits or fresh chicken livers fished above fallen tree snags. Walleye — Fair: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Reports of anglers catching a few smallmouth bass, walleye and channel catfish on the Maquoketa River. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try stinkbaits or fresh chicken liver above fallen tree snags. Walleye — Fair: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Walleye — No Report: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Reports of channel catfish being caught on the Wapsipinicon River. Channel Catfish — Good: Try stinkbaits or fresh chicken livers fished above fallen tree snags. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.
Interior rivers continue to drop and are providing great angling opportunities. Lakes in and around Cedar Falls/Waterloo area have been fair for largemouth bass and panfish. Trout streams are in excellent condition. All fish hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Mississippi River Pool 9
Pool level is 8.6 feet at Lansing and remains stable. Water temperature is 73 degrees. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish — Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Bluegill — Excellent: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current.
Mississippi River Pool 10
Pool 10 at Lynxville up about a foot and will return to near 615 feet. Water temperature is 76 degrees. Walleye — Good: Walleye are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Flathead Catfish — Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Bluegill — Excellent: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Smallmouth Buffalo — Excellent: Use crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current.
Mississippi River Pool 11
Pool 11 is 7.9 feet and is predicted to fall to near 6 feet. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish — Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Bluegill — Excellent: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current.
Upper Mississippi River levels have bumped up slightly, but are expected to stabilize. Cooler days have cooled water temperatures to the mid-70”s Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
Mississippi River Pool 12
Water levels are expected to remain steady this week. The water level is 7.5 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.8 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature has fallen to around 76 degrees. The water clarity is excellent. Northern Pike — Good: Flashy spinners in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. Bluegill — Fair: Find bluegills along rock piles and submerged trees in the larger low current sloughs. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Lots of channel catfish are being caught on prepared stink baits. Try floating worms along rock lines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch big drum. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Many have also moved along rock lines in moderate current. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Find smallmouth bass along rock piles with strong current; use flashy spoons, spinners or crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are being taken on wingdams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits. White Bass — Fair: Some white bass are being caught in the Dubuque tailwater on white jigs. Look for feeding schools elsewhere. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie are being taken out of brush piles and marina areas on small jigs and minnows. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Smaller flatheads are being taken on worms in deeper holes and in the tailwater.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level is 8 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. The water temperature is 76 degrees. The water clarity is good. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Find catfish along rock lines and brush piles in moderate current. Most anglers are using prepared stinkbaits. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike — Good: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are also being caught off the rocks in the tailwater. Bluegill — Fair: Find bluegills along rock piles and submerged trees in the larger sloughs. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Use live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. Smaller flatheads are being taken in deep holes or in the tailwater on worms. White Bass — Fair: A few white bass are being taken in the tailwater areas and near wingdams; use flashy small spinners. Walleye — Fair: Walleyes are being taken on wing dams with stronger current. Try pulling crankbaits on sand flat areas between islands or between wing dams.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level is 7.2 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 10.7 feet at Camanche and 5.7 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is 77 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Anglers are using prepared stinkbaits along rock lines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch bigger drum. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are being taken off of exposed rock piles. Northern Pike — Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Try live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. Bluegill — Fair: Find bluegills near the mouths of large backwater areas, usually around brush piles. As water levels get low, look for bluegills along the channel edges. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinners or crankbaits along rip-rap areas. White Bass — Fair: White bass are showing up in the tailwaters; use white jigs in higher current areas. Walleye -Fair: Some fish are being taken on wingdams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits.
Mississippi River Pool 15
Water level is 7.4 feet at Rock Island and is steady. The water temperature is 77 degrees; water clarity is good. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Channel cats are hitting on cut bait and stinkbaits. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Fish the rocky habitats along the channel edge. In line spinners work best, but must be fished very close to the rock and current areas.
Water level and water temperatures are expected to hold steady this week. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 7.43 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been fairly steady the past few days. Channel Catfish — Good: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Bluegill — No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Walleye- Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or three-way rigs with pieces of crawler.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 5.91 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been fairly steady. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. White Bass -No Report: Look for white bass by the dam or by GPC. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Also look for white bass on the wing dams. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or pulling three-way rigs with crawlers.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 6.42 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has been fairly steady. Channel Catfish — Good: Use or chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams; use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles; try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics. White Bass — No Report: Look for white bass at the outlet of Odessa up by the dam or on the wing dams. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Look for largemouth bass in Boston Bay or Huron Island complex. Try fishing around fallen trees in the backwaters and sloughs.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 3.32 feet at Lock and Dam 18 has been been fairly steady. River stage is 9.25 feet at Burlington. River stage is 525.84 feet at Ft. Madison. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Use dip baits, shad or nightcrawlers. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics fished around brush piles. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers.
Tailwater stages have been fairly steady the past few days. Main channel water temperature is around 76-77 degrees. Water clarity is fair. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Big Hollow Lake
Water temperature are in the 70’s. Still plenty of duckweed. Bluegill — Slow: Cooler weather should start to get the bluegills more active. Work the brush piles in 6 to 7 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Work out in a little deeper water in the flooded timber in the bays.
Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River
The Iowa River is holding pretty steady for the last week and is fairly low. Channel Catfish — Fair: Find a deep hole with some cover and you will find fish. Stinkbaits and cut baits work well in the sluggish current.
Lake Belva Deer
Cooler weather this week has cooled the water temperature to the mid-70’s. The water is getting pretty green. Water clarity is down to 18 inches. Bluegill — Slow: Go deep (16-18 feet) in the flooded timber or head to the mounds at the upper end of the lake. Early morning bite is best. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try early morning in the flooded timber and around and over top of the mounds at the upper end.
Lake Darling
Water temperature Tuesday (9/01) was 76 degrees. With the lack of rain. the water is getting pretty green. Water clarity is down to 12 inches. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Water is cooling off, but still not much activity in shallow water. Most bass are keeping to deeper water. Bluegill — Slow: Work rock piles and brush piles in 6-8 feet of water.
Lost Grove Lake
Water temperature is dropping with the cooler nights; most fish are sticking to deeper water. Largemouth Bass — Slow: With the cooler water temperatures, you might want to work in shallower, just not yet. Bluegill — Slow: Bluegills are still out deep, despite the cooler water temperatures.
Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)
The Skunk River is holding steady. Pretty much limited to canoes and kayaks. Expect to be dragging the canoes in spots. Channel Catfish — Slow: Work the bigger brush piles near the deeper holes. More than a few grass frogs are still around to use for bait.
For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.
Coralville Reservoir
The lake level on 9/3 is 684.2 feet and very slowly rising to waterfowl fall pool. Channel Catfish — Fair: Troll cut bait in the channel or up on shallow flats depending on the fish activity. Some fish have also been caught on shrimp near Curtis Bridge. White Crappie — Slow: A few fish are being caught off rock banks.
Diamond Lake
Channel Catfish – Fair. Bluegill — Fair: Use small jigs tipped with worms around brush piles. Black Crappie — Fair: Try small jigs tipped with worms around brush piles.
Lake Macbride
The west lane of the main ramp is closed due to construction. The 10hp maximum regulation is in effect through Sept. 7. On Sept. 8, it will go back to any sized motor may be operated at 5 mph or less. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Slow: Troll crankbaits during the day and throw topwaters or plastics at sunrise/sunset for surface feeders. Walleye — Slow: Troll crankbaits or worm harnesses in 7-13 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Slow. Channel Catfish — Slow.
Otter Creek Lake
The park and lake are closed until further notice due to storm damage.
Pleasant Creek Lake
All ramps, except the north ramp are accessible. The dam road, campground, beach, and ramp remain closed due to storm damage. The pit toilet is open at the main ramp, but the modern restroom and fish cleaning station are closed.
Union Grove Lake
The lake is open; the North Trail remains closed due to storm damage.
Additional parks/lakes may be still closed due to storm damage. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Hawthorn Lake
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rock piles and rip-rapped shores. Try topwater lures early and late in the day. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water.
Lake Miami
Bluegill — Slow: Drift small jigs for suspended bluegills.Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Use topwater lures early and late in the day. Try crankbaits around the cedar trees and along the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use nightcrawlers or liver in 4-8 feet of water.
Lake Sugema
Black Crappie — Slow: Drift jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water for suspended crappies. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use topwater lures along the shorelines; fish deeper with crankbaits or rubber worms.
Lake Wapello
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try topwater lures early and late in the day; target cedar tree piles. As the day warms up, try plastics fished deeper around tree piles. Bluegill — Slow: Drift nightcrawlers on small jigs for suspended bluegills. Target areas in 6-8 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use nightcrawlers or stinkbait. Don’t fish too deep; lakes will stratify this time of year. Black Crappie — Slow: Drift jigs tipped with minnows for suspended crappie.
Rathbun Reservoir
The current lake level is 903.71 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Use caution while boating: the lake has not been at this level for some time. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for flocks of seagulls to find shad; hybrids should be below the school of shad. Troll crankbaits that mimic gizzard shad through this area. Walleye — Slow: Troll gizzard shad imitating crankbaits around rock piles, submerged points and areas with depth changes. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try nightcrawlers or chicken liver in 6-8 feet of water.
Red Haw Lake
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try topwater lures early and late in the day. Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits during the hotter parts of the day. Target submerged structure and rocky shorelines. Bluegill — Slow: Drift nightcrawlers on small jigs in the main part of the lake. Channel Catfish — Slow: Use chicken liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water.
The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.