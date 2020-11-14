Stay safe when fishing with these tips:
- Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one that is not so crowded.
- Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.
- Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.
- Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.
- Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.
This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
NORTHEAST
Repairs to the Nashua dam are complete. Water levels remain low with excellent clarity. Use caution; access to fishing holes by boat may be difficult due to low levels. Walleye — Good: Cooler temperatures are bringing on the bite. Fish have moved into deeper holes. Be prepared to run your lure near bottom of pools. Use live bait for best luck. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use a minnow on a hook under a bobber in the back eddies and deeper pools with little current.
Decorah District Streams
All fall community trout locations have been stocked. Check our website at www.iowadnr.gov/trout to find out where they were stocked. Take advantage of fishing trout streams this fall. Iowa’s trout season is open all year. Plenty of rainbow trout were stocked and many streams maintain excellent populations of brown trout. Thanks to all who take advantage of our catchable stockings. We look forward to seeing you on the streams next year. Rainbow Trout — Good: Use flies imitating midges, crickets and mayflies; the smaller the better. Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish. Plenty of fish remain in streams over winter. Brown Trout- Fair: Trout nests or redds are appearing on stream bottoms as spawning activity ramps up; avoid stepping on these areas. Brownies may be slow to take bait. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch. Brook Trout — Fair: Brookies are coloring up to prepare for the spawn. Walk around freshly cleared areas in the stream bottom; these are trout nests or redds. Use small flies imitating midges, minnows or mayflies. Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate.
Water clarity is good. Few anglers are out. The campground is closed for the year and water is shut off. The rock reef fish habitat project is complete. Bluegill - Slow: Shore anglers will find fish around the jetties. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — No Report: Try a worm or cut bait fished near the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Use a jig and a minnow around rocky structure. Black Crappie — Slow: Try a hook tipped with a minnow under a slip bobber.
No anglers were out this week. The lake is slowly rising with recent rain, but remains low. Use care when using boat ramps with low water. Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Slow: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber from shore. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try a jerk bait; a slow retrieve works best with cooler water.
Water levels remain low. Fish have moved to overwintering holes. Walleye — Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or crankbait in deeper holes and log jams. Fish deeper for walleye holding near the bottom. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Try a variety of brightly colored lures in eddies or along rocky ledges.
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Walleye — Good: Use a lure imitating a shiner or sucker fished in the deeper pools with little current. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try live bait fished around current breaks or impoundments.
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Walleye — Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or bright colored twister tail fished in deep holes with little current. Smallmouth Bass — Fair.
Few anglers are out this week. Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Slow: Use a small hook and piece of worm under a bobber. Wait for the bobber to go under the water, then give the line a quick jerk to set the hook. Keep the rod tip up to put tension on the line while reeling in the fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Slowly troll a lure over fish attracting structure and get ready to set the hook. Try jerkbaits or a jig with a twister tail. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a minnow fished under a bobber around rocky shorelines or submersed woody habitat.
Area rivers remain low with excellent clarity on most. Temperature highs in the 60’s with lows in the 50’s. Breezy over the weekend. Iowa’s hunting seasons are in full swing; wear plenty of orange. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
The boat ramp is closed for repair and replacement. The dock is still in; you can fish off the dock, but can’t launch a boat.
Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish; concentrate on the deeper overwintering holes.
The boat ramp access for George Wyth Lake remains closed; all other boat ramps within George Wyth Park are open.
Manchester District Streams
Trout streams in the Manchester District are in excellent condition. All three trout hatchery offices are still closed.
Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish.
Few reports for the Shell Rock River this past week; some anglers are getting out in their boats and waders. Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish.
Few reports for the Wapsipinicon River; concentrate on deeper overwintering areas. Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish. Northern Pike — Good: Larger spinnerbaits are working well on the Upper Wapsipinicon River.
Interior rivers are in excellent condition – November can provide excellent fishing opportunities. No reports of panfish angler activity. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information. All three trout hatcheries are closed; please call ahead to set up any appointments you need.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Water levels are expected to recede this week. The water level is 6.6 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.1 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is 44 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike — Fair: Flashy spinnerbaits in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved into the deeper slack water backwaters. Largemouth Bass — Good: Find bass on wood in backwater areas. White Bass — Fair: White bass are being found in the tailwater. Look for feeding gulls to find white bass schools. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie are being taken out of brush piles and marina areas on small jigs and minnows. Anglers are moving from log pile to log pile with 2 or 3 fish being taken from each. Walleye — Good: Anglers pulling crankbaits are finding walleyes on wing dams. Some are using jigs now in the tailwater. Yellow Perch — Good: Some nice yellow perch are starting to be reported by anglers using mostly minnows or minnow heads for bait.
The water level is 7.1 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. The water temperature is around 44 degrees. The water clarity is fair. Repairs are complete on the Bellevue City Ramp and it’s open. Northern Pike — Good: Try flashy spinners fished along weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass are on wood structure in deeper backwater areas. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved into deeper backwater areas that will not freeze to the bottom. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are being taken on wing dams by anglers pulling cranks or in the tailwater on jigs. Yellow Perch — No Report: Surveys show another very strong year class of yellow perch this year.
The water level is 6.6 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 11.4 feet at Camanche and 5.3 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 44 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are in deeper backwater areas hiding in wood structure. Northern Pike — Fair: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are on the move to deeper backwater lakes such as near Rock Creek. Walleye - Good: Some fish are being taken on wing dams with stronger current, others are being taken in the tailwaters using a jig and minnow. Black Crappie - Excellent: Look for brush piles in backwater sloughs. Most anglers are using small jigs, some tipped with minnows.
Water level is 7.2 feet at Rock Island. The water temperature is near 44 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Walleye — No Report: Try a jig and minnow in the tailwater water areas in 15-25 feet of water.
Warm weather returned and water temperatures have risen about 4 degrees. Lots of vegetation floating at times due to wind. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
Tailwater stage is 7.10 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Tailwater stage has fallen close to a foot since last weekend. Grass floating in the water has made tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers difficult. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and plastics or minnows fished around brush piles in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Bluegill - No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Walleye- Slow: Walleye fishing has been slow in Sylvan Slough. White Bass — Slow: White bass fishing in Sylvan slough has been slow. Cast crankbaits or jigs and twister tails. Sauger — Slow: Sauger fishing in Sylvan Slough and the tailwaters has been slow.
Tailwater stage is 5.77 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has fallen close to a foot since last weekend. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been slow. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Walleye — Slow: Tailwater fishing for walleyes is being reported as slow. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics around brush piles at Big Timber and Cleveland Slough. Sauger — Slow: Tailwater fishing for saugers is being reported as slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Tailwater stage is 6.54 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has fallen close to a foot since last weekend. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for walleye and saugers for this pool. Walleye — No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows below the dam. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles; try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics. Sauger - No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Tailwater stage is 3.68 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and has fallen close to a foot since last weekend. River stage is 9.61 feet at Burlington. River stage is 525.73 feet at Ft. Madison. We have not received any tailwater walleye and sauger fishing information for this pool. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics fished around brush piles. Sauger — No Report: Look for saugers in the tailwaters. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Tailwater stages have been falling since last weekend. Main channel water temperature is 45 degrees. Water clarity is poor. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers is being reported as slow. Some floating grass is coming down the channel. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Water temperatures are in the mid 40’s. Bluegill - Fair: Look for bluegills out in 8 to 12 feet of water. Work the flooded timber or the big brush piles at the upper end of the lake past the beach. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Most of the bass have moved out to deeper water. Use soft plastics or weedless jigs tipped with crawdad trailers.
Water temperature is in the low 40’s. Water is fairly clear. Bluegill — Slow: Bluegills are out deep, 10-15 feet down in the trees, and look to be staying there. Black Crappie — Slow: Most crappies have moved out to deeper water. Try vertically jigging or drift or troll small jigs. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Work slowly around in the flooded timber in 10 to 15 feet of water using soft plastics or jigs.
Water temperature on Monday, Nov. 2 was 43 degrees. Tuesday afternoon saw a high of 46 degrees. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Bass have moved to deeper water. You might still find a few in shallow on a sunny day in the afternoon Bluegill — Slow: Bluegills are out in 10-14 feet of water around the habitat. The ones biting are hitting awfully light. Black Crappie — Slow: Lots of crappies are being marked in 12-14 feet of water. The bite is very timid and light; use small jigs tipped with just a little live bait and work slow.
Water temperatures is 45-46 degrees. Water is nice and clear. Most everybody in a boat is out in deeper water. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Bass fishing has slowed; most have moved out to a little deeper water (6 to 10 feet). Bluegill — Slow: Bluegills are out deep. Work the habitat in 12-16 feet of water. Successful anglers are vertical jigging small jigs tipped with a little live bait.
For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.
Walleye – Fair. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a minnow and bobber in the backwaters. Some big fish were reported this week. Northern Pike — Fair: Target backwater areas.
The lake is at fall pool of 686.3 feet. Water temps are in the low to mid-40’s. Black Crappie — Fair: A few fish are being caught off rock banks. White Bass — Slow: Look for schools on windblown rock or sand banks.
Park facilities are closed for the season. The boat ramp is open and the dock stays in year-round. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs tipped with worms around brush piles. Black Crappie — Fair: Use small jigs tipped with worms around jetties and brush piles. Most fish are 8-9 inches.
Any sized motor may be used at a maximum of 5 mph. Water temperature is in the upper 40’s. The docks will be removed on Nov. 6, but there are new boat slips at Main Ramp and Opie Ramp that can be used year-round. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Fair: Try in 10-20 feet of water during the day and on windblown shallow banks towards evening. Walleye — Fair: Try trolling crankbaits or jigging in 7-13 feet of water or windblown banks, especially towards evening. Black Crappie — Fair: A few fish are being caught over brush piles or suspended over/along deeper rock. White Bass — Fair: Try in 10-20 feet of water during the day and on windblown shallow banks towards evening.
You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good.
The east side of the park and the boat ramp is open. The fish cleaning station is closed. Largemouth Bass — Fair. Yellow Bass — Fair.
The west end docks have been removed. Bluegill — Fair: Lots of small fish are on the banks. Muskellunge — Fair.
You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair.
This is the quarry in Marshalltown. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Black Crappie — Fair: Some nice fish were caught this week. Rainbow Trout — Fair.
The docks have been removed. Bluegill - Fair: Try fishing around the jetties. Most fish are 6-8 inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try crankbaits or plastics. Most fish are 11-13 inches.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Largemouth Bass — Slow: Bass have moved out to 6-8 feet of water. Try soft plastics fished slowly around structure. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler around structure. Sorting may be needed for larger fish.
Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs around structure. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try crankbaits or soft plastics around the cedar tree piles. Black Crappie - Slow: Use jigs tipped with minnows around submerged structure.
Black Crappie — Slow: Drift jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water for suspended crappies. Use jigs around submerged structure and the standing timber. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try soft plastics along the rip-rapped areas and the deeper structure.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try plastics and spinnerbaits fished around the cedar tree structures. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the cedar tree piles.
Trout have been stocked. Try small in-line spinners or jigs and twister tails. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
The current lake level is 903.25 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. The Corps of Engineers have pulled their boat docks and their campgrounds are closed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Try jigging spoons around underwater structure in 12-16 feet of water. Walleye — Slow: Use jig and minnow combinations around rock piles, submerged points and areas with depth changes.
Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try spinnerbaits or plastics around submerged structure. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs around deeper structure.
Most lakes in the district have water temperatures in the high 40’s or low 50’s. The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.