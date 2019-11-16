INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa Geological Survey (IGS) at the University of Iowa is offering people an opportunity to meet IGS geologists and hydrogeologists to learn about the geology and groundwater services it has been providing to the citizens of Iowa for more than 125 years. State Geologist and IGS Director Keith Schilling will lead a series of short presentations and answer questions on Tuesday, November 19, at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library, 805 1st Street E, accessible from 9th Avenue SE with a left turn on 1st Street E.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring rocks they’d like identified. The event is free and open to the public.
IGS is part of IIHR – Hydroscience & Engineering, a world-renowned center for education, research, and public service focusing on hydraulic engineering and fluid mechanics. IIHR is a unit of the University of Iowa’s College of Engineering.