Postseason competition begins with preliminary round games in Class 1A on Thursday, July 9. First round games are set for Saturday, July 11. Eight teams from each class advance to the 2020 state tournament, starting July 24 at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Pairings for Class 4A and Class 3A will be available the week of July 6 following coaches’ seeding meetings.

CLASS 3A

Substate #3

Benton Community

Charles City

Decorah

Independence

South Tama County, Tama

Vinton-Shellsburg

Waverly-Shell Rock

Xavier, Cedar Rapids