Iowa’s high school football will look drastically different in 2021, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted to expand the state’s playoff system, add another class and give smaller schools that do not make the playoffs the opportunity to play an extra game.
An area school that may be affected is Independence, which moved down to 2A last year, but with the new classification added, they may move back up to 3A, which is most likely (based on 2020-2021 IOWA BEDS Document).
Jesup is right on the border of Class 1A and 2A. Chances are, the J-Hawks will stay in Class 1A. East Buchanan will continue to compete in Class A. Wapsie Valley will not be affected and stay in Class A.
The new classification will be Class 5A, adding an 11-player group to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and also increase the number of postseason teams.
The board approved separate scheduling and playoff plans across the seven football classifications:
Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A: 36 teams, 9 regular season games, 16 playoff qualifiers.
Class 2A, Class 1A: 48 teams, 8 regular season games, 32 playoff qualifiers.
Class A: Remainder of 11-player teams, 8 regular season games, 32 playoff qualifiers.
Eight-Player: All 8-player teams, 8 regular season games, 32 playoff qualifiers.
Teams in 2A, 1A, A, and 8P will be permitted to play a ninth regular season contest should they not qualify for the postseason.
Additional information regarding playoff qualification and district assignments will be released at a later date.
Past teams that Independence has shared a District with, include Decorah and Waverly-Shell Rock, which if recent enrollments are any indication, will move up to Class 4A. Charles City and West Delaware will both stay in Class 3A. This makes it a high possibility that Independence will again share a District with Charles City and West Delaware. Also most likely staying or moving to Class 3A; Vinton-Shellsburg, Center Point-Urbana and Benton Community. These teams are other possibilities to join Independence in district play.
The move back to a 32-team playoff, is something the Iowa Football Coaches Association has pushed for in recent years. Iowa had 32 qualifiers in all classes from 2007 to 2015. IHSAA cut the number of qualifiers to 16 in all classes in 2016, namely because of the concerns that quarterfinal teams were playing 4 games in 15 days.