BUCHANAN COUNTY – Iowa has a proud history of supporting its veterans. November 11 is Veterans Day and Iowa law requires employers to provide holiday time to employees who are veterans, if the employee would otherwise be required to work on that day.
The Veteran Day Law, passed in April 2010, allows employers to provide paid or unpaid time off, “unless providing time off would impact public health or safety or would cause the employer to experience significant economic or operational disruption.”
An employee shall provide the employer with at least one month’s prior written notice of the employee’s intent to take time off for Veterans Day. Employees must provide a written request by October 11, 2019. If requested, the employee shall provide a federal certificate of release or discharge from active duty (DD-214), or other documentation verifying his/her military service.
Additionally, Iowa law requires that employers must let veteran employees know if the holiday will be paid or unpaid at least 10 days prior to Veterans Day.