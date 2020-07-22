As Iowa girls battle for a ticket to the state softball tournament, Iowa PBS is preparing to provide live coverage of the championship action, heartache, and victories.
Iowa PBS’s coverage of Iowa girls’ high school championships continues, as teams from across the state take to the field for the 2020 IGHSAU Girls State Softball Championships. Coverage of each class title game will take place at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. Each game will be broadcast live on statewide Iowa PBS and livestreamed on iowapbs.org, YouTube, and Facebook.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 30
5A Championship, 5 p.m.
4A Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 31
3A Championship, 2:30 p.m.
2A Championship, 5 p.m.
1A Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Coverage and start times are subject to change. In addition, the 2020 Girls State Softball Tournament will be covered by radio stations across the state of Iowa. Additionally, the IGHSAU will provide a live stream for select quarterfinal and semifinal games on the IGHSAU Digital Network powered by MidAmerican Energy Company.
Following the 1A championship, IGHSAU fans can enjoy the broadcast premiere of Iowa PBS Sports Soccer Highlights Special. The program, which premiered online in June, features game highlights from the 2017-2019 championships and includes interviews with coaches and senior players discussing memorable moments, what the sport means to them, and what they missed most about the season that never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans can also follow the action on Iowa PBS’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.