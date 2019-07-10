DES MOINES – “Nothing Compares” to affordable family fun at the Iowa State Fair, scheduled for August 8 through 18. Plan ahead and save on discounted admission tickets, family fun packs, ride wristbands, and food coupons.
The Iowa State Fair Ticket Office, located in the Administration Building on the fairgrounds, is now open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. Walk-up orders will be available through August 8. Cash, check, money order, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express are accepted.
Advanced Admission
Enjoy all the fair has to offer at a discount. The advanced admission offer is the lowest admission price available and must be purchased before opening day, August 8.
Discounted prices include:
• Adult advanced admission tickets: $8 (ages 12 and older; $12 at the gate)
• Children’s advanced admission tickets: $4 (ages 6-11; $6 at the gate)
• Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day
Adult and children’s advanced admission tickets are available at the Iowa State Fair Ticket Office and online at iowastatefair.org. Tickets may also be purchased at participating Iowa Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drug, Fareway, Price Chopper, and Cash Saver Stores while supplies last. Tickets are good any one fair day.
Family Fun Pack
This value-packed deal includes specials on select rides and food – a $35.50 value for just $20! Family fun packs are available for purchase now at the Iowa State Fair Ticket Office or online at iowastatefair.org (online processing fees apply). Fair admission must be purchased separately, only available through August 8, while supplies last.
Thrill Park Savings
Save money on rides at the fair by purchasing your unlimited ($36) or advanced ($25) ride wristbands at a discount. Wristbands can be used in Thrill Ville and Thrill Town at the Iowa State Fair, and advanced wristbands can be purchased at the Iowa State Fair Ticket Office through August 7 or online at iowastatefair.org.
Food Tickets
Food tickets for the fair can be purchased in packs of five for $5, and each food ticket is good for $1 toward a food or beverage purchase on the fairgrounds. You can only get food tickets at the Iowa State Fair Ticket Office through August 7, while supplies last. Food tickets are not available online.