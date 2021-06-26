This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels are low. Use caution when boating, submersed hazards may be closer to or exposed during low water. Channel Catfish – Good: A variety of baits are working for catfish, especially in warmer water. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use jigs tipped with minnow or ringworms.
Decorah District Streams
Take time to enjoy and keep cool on one of Iowa’s many trout streams. Hatchery grounds are open to visitors. Trout stream stocking continue to be unannounced, but streams are being stocked. Wild Parsnip is in full bloom; use care around this plant, it can cause skin to blister. Rainbow Trout — Good: All streams continue to receive their weekly trout stocking. Rainbows are easy to catch on a hook tipped with a worm, cheese, or bread fished under a bobber. They will also come to a variety of flies. Brown Trout — Good: Streams are full of brown trout; a wide variety of insects are hatching. Make sure your tackle or fly box is filled with a variety to match. Brook Trout — Good: Eleven streams have naturally reproducing populations with public access; learn more on our Trout Fishing webpage.
Lake Hendricks
Water clarity is declining with lack of rain and warming temperatures. Water temperatures is in the low 80’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a hook tipped with a minnow or small spinner slowly trolling behind a kayak or canoe for suspended fish. Bluegill — Good: Find fish near shore. Bluegills build nests or shallow depressions in shallow water. Try a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Good: Find catfish near stumps or deeper water. Worms and chicken livers work well. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a topwater lure along vegetated edges.
Lake Meyer
Water clarity is good. Water temperatures is in the upper 70’s. Bluegill — Good: Try a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Good: Catfish are near large rocky crevasses. Use a worm or chunk of chicken liver. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a topwater lure or crankbait to catch an aggressive fish.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Water levels are low. Use caution when on the water; currents may pull paddlers into log jams. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find bass in eddies or near rock ledges; use spinnerbait. Walleye – Slow: Find fish in deeper holes; use jigs or spinners.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water levels are low. Water temperature is in the mid-70’s. A few more rock bars are exposed. Be prepared to walk watercraft through riffles. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find fish near rock ledges or back eddies; use a small crankbait or spinnerbait. Walleye – Slow: Find fish in deeper holes; use jigs tipped with a minnow or natural-colored plastics.
Volga Lake
Water clarity is poor. Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Channel Catfish — Good: Find catfish near stumps and logs. Use a worm fished near bottom under a bobber. Don’t expect a quick tug, but hang on to your pole in case a big one takes the bait. Bluegill — Good: Look for bluegill in shallow water. Use a small hook and worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass — Good: Aggressive fish are shallow. Try a slow sinking crankbait or jerkbait.
Hot, hazy and humid with a chance of afternoon showers forecast for this weekend. Area rivers and streams remain low. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Big Woods Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Brinker Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)
Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish. Black Crappie — Good: Try a crappie minnow or waxworms under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of worm on a small hook under a slip bobber over bluegill spawning beds. Channel Catfish– Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the lake bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits off of the jetties or face of the dam.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Channel Catfish — Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure.
George Wyth Lake
Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of worm on a small hook under a slip bobber over bluegill spawning beds.
Harold Getty Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Manchester District Streams
Trout streams in NE Iowa are in excellent condition and provide great angling opportunities for rainbow and brown trout.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Channel Catfish– Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Walleye — Fair: Use a half of nightcrawler tipped on a jig or cast crankbaits Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure.
Martens Lake
Anglers are catching northern pike. Northern Pike – Good: Float live chubs or shiners under a bobber in the vegetation.
Plainfield Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
No fishing reports on the Shell Rock River this past week.
South Prairie Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Channel Catfish– Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure.
Angling conditions are ideal as both interior rivers and trout streams remain in excellent condition. Area Black Hawk County lakes are producing catches of panfish. Call or stop into your local bait shops for local fishing information. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Mississippi River Pool 9
Lansing water level remains stable near 7.7 feet. Water temperature is near 80 degrees. The Lansing Village Creek and Heytman’s Landing boat ramps are very shallow. Boaters are urged to use caution or use alternative ramps. Black Crappie — Slow: Fish areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for crappie to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill — Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber fished in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Good: Use cut bait or a leeches fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum — Good: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Try a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike — Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Sauger — No Report: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch — Slow: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm.
Mississippi River Pool 10
Lynxville water level is 612.6 feet and is expected to fall slightly this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 80 degrees at the Lynxville dam. Black Crappie — Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for crappie to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill — Good: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or leeches fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish — Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike — Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Sauger — Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch — Slow: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm.
Mississippi River Pool 11
Water level is 4.6 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to fall slightly this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 75 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Black Crappie — Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill — Good: Use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish — Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike — Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Sauger — No Report: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Smallmouth Bass- Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch — Slow: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and a minnow or piece of worm.
Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to fall slightly then level off this week. Boaters are urged to use caution due to low water to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Water temperature is near 80 degrees. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are 4.8 feet at the Lock and Dam and 7.4 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 84 degrees. Water clarity is good. Be careful boating as there are many obstructions in the Mississippi due to low water. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Black Crappie — Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved out of the backwaters and are along channel edges and the inside parts of wing dams. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive and can be caught on spinners or worms in backwater areas. Bowfin are excellent fighting fish. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas; areas around boat launches can be productive. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water when the river temperatures get this hot. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try fishing along rock lines or day markers with strong current. Walleye — Fair: The walleye bite has slacked off a bit with the warm water conditions. Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few yellow perch are being reported incidentally by anglers catching bluegills.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level is 4.6 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 84 degrees in the main channel. The water clarity is good. Water level is very low; be careful when boating as many obstructions are present. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Black Crappie — Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill — Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Some are being taken on wing dams as they have moved out of the backwaters due to low water conditions. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Flathead Catfish -Good: Smaller flatheads can be taken on worms and egg sinker rigs. If you want larger flatheads you will need to use live bullheads or green sunfish for bait. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water when the river temps get this hot. Spring areas like Lainsville Slough or along the sand dunes area can cool water enough for northern pike. Paddlefish — No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Fishing along rock lines with moderate current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass. Walleye — Fair: The walleye bite has slacked off a bit probably with the warm water conditions. Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams. Yellow Perch — Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding and is 4.9 feet, 9.4 feet at Camanche and 4.5 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 85 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Water level is very low; be careful when boating as many obstructions are present. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Bluegill — Fair: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Find most bluegills on the inside corners of wing dams. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water when the river temps get this hot. Paddlefish — No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Throw small crankbaits up along rocky shorelines with some stronger currents. Walleye — Good: The walleye bite has slacked off a bit probably with the warm water conditions. Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams. Some very large fish approaching 9 pounds were caught this week near the tailwater area. White Crappie — Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Some nice 5 to 7 pound hybrids are being caught near the tailwater. Yellow Perch — Fair: Yellow perch are being taken incidentally when fishing for bluegills.
Mississippi River Pool 15
The water level is 4.6 feet at Rock Island and is receding The water temperature is near 85 degrees. Water clarity is good. Water level is very low; be careful when boating as many obstructions are present. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Flathead Catfish — Good: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try a spinnerbait or crankbait fished along the rock lines. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — No Report: Try a shiny spoon or spinner fished in the tailwater for this hard fighting fish.
Water temperature is in the mid 80’s after the recent hot weather pattern throughout the upper Midwest. The water is receding. Water clarity is good. River levels are low; take caution when boating as many obstructions are now present. It is easy to back your trailer off the ends of ramps at these levels. Try to put the trailer in the minimum water needed to float boat. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 4.57 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Use caution when boating on the river with the low water conditions. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and brush piles along the main channel or side channels. Use nightcrawlers or stink baits. Also try anchoring above the wing dams and fishing with stink bait or crawlers. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Bass — Good: White bass are being caught along the Davenport River front. Cast crankbaits or jigs and twister tails. White Crappie — No Report: With the warmer water temperatures, try a jig and minnow or minnows under a bobber fished in the brush piles in the side channels.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 3.91 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Boaters should use caution on the river with the low river levels. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill — Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; try pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish along rocky shorelines; use nightcrawlers or leeches under a bobber. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Also try anchoring above the wing dams and fishing with stink bait or crawlers. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can produce fish at times as well. White Crappie — No Report: With the warmer water temperatures, try a jig and minnow or minnows under a bobber fished in the brush piles in the side channels.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 4.26 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is falling. Boaters should use caution on the river with the low river levels. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines. Try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass are being caught below Lock and Dam 17. Cast jigs and twisters or in-line spinners. White bass are also being caught at the outlet of Lake Odessa. Some white bass are being caught on the backsides of the wing dams close to shore in areas of current. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the side channels around brush piles. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished under a bobber around brush piles. Some crappies are also being caught at the outlet of Lake Odessa.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 2.04 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. River stage is 8.2 feet at Burlington and is falling. River stage is 525.56 feet at Fort Madison. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Boaters should use caution on the river with the low river levels. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegill in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shoreline. Try floating bobbers with nightcrawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the side channels. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber.
River stages continue to fall. Main channel water clarity is fair. Main channel water temperature is around 83 degrees. Boaters should use caution when out on the river with the low water levels. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)
Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait around logjams. Shovelnose sturgeon– Fair: User crawlers on sandbar breaks.
Central Park Lake
Bluegill — Fair: Bluegill are up shallow spawning. Most are 7-inches or under. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing shallow with spinnerbaits or soft plastics.
Diamond Lake
Black Crappie — Fair: Most crappie are around 8-inches. Look for suspended fish throughout the basin in 6-10 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the shallow pockets. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are starting to move shallower, especially towards evening. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most bass are around shallow structure following the spawn.
Iowa Lake (Iowa County)
The vegetation is lined around the shoreline. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try frogs fished over the weeds or on the outside weedlines. Black Crappie — Fair: Some crappies are on the weedlines while others are suspended in open water. Bluegill — Good: Find bluegill along the shoreline and in pockets of the weeds. Channel Catfish – Fair: The bite is starting to pick up.
Lake Macbride
There is a 10 hp maximum in effect at this time; these may be run at 5 mph or less. Black Crappie — Slow: Try fishing over brush in 10-15 feet of water. Walleye — Fair: Try trolling or jigging in 10-20 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing in shallow pockets and around shallow rock; size is marginal. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try fishing shallow rock and wood for post-spawn bass. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity at sunset, otherwise troll or cast in 10-20 feet of water or windblown shorelines.
Otter Creek Lake
The lake will be drained and restored this fall/winter. Relaxed fishing regulations started on June 15. There is no limit to poles and harvest sizes/numbers are eliminated. Beginning July 6, the boat ramp, boat usage of any kind, and the west side of the lake will be closed. Black Crappie – Fair: Boaters are catching some suspended fish. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs or worms in shallow pockets and around brush. Yellow Bass — Slow: Bass are out in open water.
Pleasant Creek Lake
Black Crappie — Fair: Try fishing the brush lines and deeper brush piles Bluegill — Fair: Try fishing the shallow pockets and brush lines. Largemouth Bass – Fair.
Union Grove Lake
There is quite a bit of vegetation around some of the shoreline. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try fishing around rock jetties or troll crankbaits in 10-12 feet of water. Bluegill — Fair: Use jigs or worms fished in shallow pockets. Many fish are 7- to 9-inches. Walleye — Slow: Troll crankbaits in 10 feet of water or cast plastics to shallow windblown shorelines.
Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)
Channel Catfish – Good: The bite has been good lately, particularly in Linn County.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Hawthorn Lake
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait fished around the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try nightcrawlers in 6-8 feet of water.
Lake Miami
Bluegill — Fair: Use small jigs around the jetties and the submerged structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits and rubber worms fished along the dam and around the fishing jetties.
Lake Sugema
Black Crappie — Slow: Use small jigs with live bait. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished along the edge of the vegetation. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.
Lake Wapello
Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Black Crappie — Slow: Use jig and minnows around the submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around submerged structures.
Rathbun Reservoir
The current lake level is 905.42 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Water temperature is 75 degrees. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish — Good: Target windblown shorelines with shad sides or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie — Fair: Try minnows fished over brush piles or rock piles in 5-10 feet of water. Walleye — Good: Anglers are catching walleye with jigs and minnows while crappie fishing. Trolling crankbaits or nightcrawler rigs can also be productive this time of year. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Good: Try minnows and jigs fished over rock piles or trolling crankbaits.
Red Haw Lake
Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try crankbaits or plastics in areas along the shorelines and the dam. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers around the fishing jetties.
Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.