Thursday, Jan. 30

5:14 p.m.

Carrie Jean Stick, 40, Independence was arrested by Independence Police and charged with driving while license denied/suspended. The incident took place at Iowa Avenue and Swan Lake Boulevard.

Friday, Jan. 31

12:40 a.m.

Meghan Renae Conrad, 20, Independence, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault. The incident took place at 910 6th Avenue NE.

5 p.m.

Franklin Jack Ellyson, 19, and Meghan Renae Conrad, 20, both of Independence, were arrested and charged with violation of a no-contact/protection order. The incident took place at 618 6th Avenue NE.