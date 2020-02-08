Thursday, Jan. 30
5:14 p.m.
Carrie Jean Stick, 40, Independence was arrested by Independence Police and charged with driving while license denied/suspended. The incident took place at Iowa Avenue and Swan Lake Boulevard.
Friday, Jan. 31
12:40 a.m.
Meghan Renae Conrad, 20, Independence, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault. The incident took place at 910 6th Avenue NE.
5 p.m.
Franklin Jack Ellyson, 19, and Meghan Renae Conrad, 20, both of Independence, were arrested and charged with violation of a no-contact/protection order. The incident took place at 618 6th Avenue NE.