An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.

Sunday, Sept. 15

6:30 p.m.

Anthony Raymond Hartgrave, 34, of Independence was arrested and charged with two controlled substance violations and failure to affix a drug stamp. The incidents took place at Rush Park Trailer Court, Lot #22.

Jessica Rae Miller Mullinex, 38, of Independence was arrested and charged with two controlled substance violations, failure to affix a drug stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incidents took place at Rush Park Trailer Court, Lot #22.

Wendi Suzette Brimmer, 53, of Independence was arrested and charged with a controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incidents took place at Rush Park Trailer Court, Lot #22.

