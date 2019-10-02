An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Sunday, Sept. 15
6:30 p.m.
Anthony Raymond Hartgrave, 34, of Independence was arrested and charged with two controlled substance violations and failure to affix a drug stamp. The incidents took place at Rush Park Trailer Court, Lot #22.
Jessica Rae Miller Mullinex, 38, of Independence was arrested and charged with two controlled substance violations, failure to affix a drug stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incidents took place at Rush Park Trailer Court, Lot #22.
Wendi Suzette Brimmer, 53, of Independence was arrested and charged with a controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incidents took place at Rush Park Trailer Court, Lot #22.