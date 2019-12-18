An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Thursday, April 18
9 p.m.
Ethan Paul Holt, 19, Independence was arrested by Independence Police on a charge of domestic abuse assault. The incident took place at 2061 Three Elms Park Road.
Monday, Nov. 25
10:23 a.m.
Ethan Paul Holt, 19, Independence was arrested by Independence Police on a charge of harassment in the 1st degree.
Friday, Nov. 29
10:30 p.m.
Andrew John Bieber, 33, Independence, was arrested by Independence Police on charges of assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. The incident took place at The Crow Bar.
Thursday, Dec. 12
2 p.m.
Ethan Paul Holt, 19, Independence was arrested by Independence Police on a charge of harassment in the 1st degree. The incident took place at 810 8th Avenue SW.