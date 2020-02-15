Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Friday, Feb. 7

5:50 a.m.

Travis Wayne Nowell, 28, Independence, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. The incident took place in the 1600 block of 1st Street E.