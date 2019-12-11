Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Saturday, Dec. 7

1:06 a.m.

Peter Joseph Silva, 27, Independence, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place in the 600 block of 2nd Street SE.