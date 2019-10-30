NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, September 29
3:45 p.m.
Independence Police Department (IPD) officers arrested Tracy William Hocken, 39, Independence, on a charge of theft in the third degree. The incident took place at a residence, 1402 6th Avenue NE.
Sunday, October 20
12:01 a.m.
IPD officers arrested Jonathan Richard Hocken, 27, Independence, on a charge of operating while under the influence. The incident took place in the 1800 block of Bland Boulevard.
Thursday, October 24
4 p.m.
IPD officers arrested Stacy Ann Main, 34, Independence, on a charge of bootlegging. The incident took place at Stacy’s Checkered Flag.