NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sunday, September 29

3:45 p.m.

Independence Police Department (IPD) officers arrested Tracy William Hocken, 39, Independence, on a charge of theft in the third degree. The incident took place at a residence, 1402 6th Avenue NE.

Sunday, October 20

12:01 a.m.

IPD officers arrested Jonathan Richard Hocken, 27, Independence, on a charge of operating while under the influence. The incident took place in the 1800 block of Bland Boulevard.

Thursday, October 24

4 p.m.

IPD officers arrested Stacy Ann Main, 34, Independence, on a charge of bootlegging. The incident took place at Stacy’s Checkered Flag.

