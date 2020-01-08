Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, Dec. 21

5:48 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Mickey Alan Peterson, 43, of La Porte City on a charge of operating while under the influence. The offense took place on U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 251.

Sunday, Jan. 5

1:37 a.m.

Independence Police arrested DeShon Cobbie Wyatt, 40, of Jesup on a charge of driving while license suspended/denied. The offense took place on U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 252.

Jamie Sue Heinen was arrested by Independence Police and charged with driving while license denied/suspended. The offense took place at mile marker 252 on U.S. Highway 20.