NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Saturday, Dec. 21
5:48 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Mickey Alan Peterson, 43, of La Porte City on a charge of operating while under the influence. The offense took place on U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 251.
Sunday, Jan. 5
1:37 a.m.
Independence Police arrested DeShon Cobbie Wyatt, 40, of Jesup on a charge of driving while license suspended/denied. The offense took place on U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 252.
Jamie Sue Heinen was arrested by Independence Police and charged with driving while license denied/suspended. The offense took place at mile marker 252 on U.S. Highway 20.