Wednesday, March 11
9:53 p.m.
DeShon Cobbie Wyatt, 40, of Jesup was arrested by Independence Police and charged with driving while barred. The incident took place at on U.S. Highway 20 eastbound near mile marker 254.
Friday, March 13
10:30 p.m.
Megan Lynn Schellhorn, 27, of Waterloo was arrested by Independence Police and charged with driving while license denied/suspended. The arrest took place at the intersection of State 150/3rd Avenue SE and Enterprise Drive.
Sunday, March 15
2:20 a.m.
Karla Corrine Anderson, 41, Waterloo, was arrested by Independence Police and charged with operating while under the influence. The incident took place in the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue SE.