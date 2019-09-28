Saturday, September 21
2:55 a.m.
Independence Police Department officers arrested Mykayla Elizabeth Fehrman, 19, Lakeville, Michigan, for public intoxication. The incident took place in the 1700 block of 1st Street E.
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$4.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$59.00
|for 365 days
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 11mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 12mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.