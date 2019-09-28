Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Saturday, September 21

2:55 a.m.

Independence Police Department officers arrested Mykayla Elizabeth Fehrman, 19, Lakeville, Michigan, for public intoxication. The incident took place in the 1700 block of 1st Street E.

