NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Thursday, Feb. 13
1:06 a.m.
Brock Edward Eldridge, 18, Independence, was arrested by Independence Police and charged with public intoxication. The incident took place in the 1600 block of 1st Street W.
11:12 p.m.
Tammy Kaye Love, 48, Donnellson, Iowa, was arrested and charged with driving while license denied/suspended. The incident took place in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue SE.
Friday, Feb. 14
4:36 p.m.
Kalab Michael Barker, 25, Independence, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault – second offense. The incident took place at 618 6th Avenue NE.