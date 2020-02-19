Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, Feb. 13

1:06 a.m.

Brock Edward Eldridge, 18, Independence, was arrested by Independence Police and charged with public intoxication. The incident took place in the 1600 block of 1st Street W.

11:12 p.m.

Tammy Kaye Love, 48, Donnellson, Iowa, was arrested and charged with driving while license denied/suspended. The incident took place in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue SE.

Friday, Feb. 14

4:36 p.m.

Kalab Michael Barker, 25, Independence, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault – second offense. The incident took place at 618 6th Avenue NE.

