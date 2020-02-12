Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

7:20 p.m.

Belinda Lynn Beck, 41, Hazleton, was arrested by Independence Police and charged with theft in the fifth degree. The incident took place at Walmart, 302 Enterprise Drive.