INDEPENDENCE – On Tuesday, August 2, the Independence Police Department filed a report about an incident that took place on July 16 at approximately 2:35 p.m. at Vern’s True Value, 901 3rd Avenue SE. According to the report, Jesse Steven Moore, age 44, of 516 6th Avenue NE in Independence was charged with Theft in the 5th Degree. The item in question was a DeWalt seven-inch grinder with a red extension cord. The value of the stolen goods is $200.
On Thursday, August 8, at 2 p.m., Jason O’Neil Johnson, age 42, of 1206 6th Avenue NE in Independence was charged with Contempt – Violation of a No Contact Order at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 205 5th Avenue NE in Independence.