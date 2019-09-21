An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Sunday, September 1
10:30 a.m.
Independence Police officers arrested Derek Daniel Flaucher, 20, Independence, for permit under 18 to consume/possess alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The incident took place at a residence located at 814 7th Avenue NE.
Saturday, September 14
7:16 p.m.
Officers arrested Timothy Joseph Roling, 49, Dubuque, for operating while under the influence. The incident took place at the corner of 2nd Avenue SW and 2nd Street SW.
Monday, September 16
6:17 p.m.
Officers Matthew Dale Halterman, 28, Independence, for DUS – driving while license denied/suspended. The incident took place at 2nd Street SE and State 150/3rd Avenue SE.