INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Police Department (IPD) recently acquired new equipment for their squad cars.
Thanks to a Buchanan County Community Foundation (BCCF) grant in the amount of $4,450, plus the generosity of local businesses Advanced Auto and True Value.
“With the help of these partners, we were able to purchase new and updated equipment, allowing us to help keep not only our citizens safe, but also our law enforcement officers safe as well,” the department posted on Facebook. “While we hope that catastrophic events never happen, it is a great feeling knowing if they do our officers will have the equipment needed to keep everyone in our communities safe. It’s great partnerships like these that help promote public safety, and we look forward to continuing these partnerships in our future endeavors.”
Among the items purchased:
- Three ballistic shields with high-intensity LED lights
- One Blackhawk battering ram
- Three active-shooter Halligan tools
- Four sledgehammers
- Seven pry bars
- Seven bolt cutters
- Two battery jump packs
Grants are awarded through BCCF’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Buchanan County. Grants may be awarded to projects in the program areas of: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation, and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization (or government entity) serving Buchanan County in order to be considered for funding.
The 2020 grant cycle opened February 1 with an application deadline of April 1, 2020. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.buchananccf.org.