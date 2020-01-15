INDEPENDENCE – The Community Room at the Independence Public Library was standing room only for an IPERS presentation hosted by Buchanan County Indivisible on Thursday, January 9. And while one out of every 10 Iowans is a member of IPERS (Iowa Public Employee’s Retirement System), approximately nine of every 10 people at the forum raised a hand to signify they were members.
The keynote presenter was Melissa Peterson, government relations specialist with the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA). Joining her was Morgan Miller, political and legislative director for AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees), the largest trade union of public employees in the United States.
Peterson started by reviewing the history of IPERS, saying it was established in 1953 by the Iowa Legislature “to attract and retain a quality workforce needed to fulfill critical government responsibilities.” A little over half of state employees contributing to IPERS (368,292) are educators (53 percent). Other public employees are mostly spread among county, state, and city sectors. Nurses, firefighters, snowplow drivers, and even state legislators contribute to IPERS.
The IPERS trust fund is currently at $31 billion. Two billion dollars are paid to retirees annually, most of which stays in Iowa to support local economies. Peterson stated the average IPERS retiree receives an annual pension of $17,484. The average retirement age is 61 with 23 years of service. For Buchanan County, there were 973 IPERS payees receiving $16,313,875 for Fiscal Year 2019.
She went on to say there have been political attacks on IPERS in recent years, decrying the plan is faltering.
“IPERS is secure, stable, and sound,” she said.
Peterson said IPERS has a “funded ratio” of 83.73 percent, where the industry standard is 80 percent. For FY19, the investment return was 8.23 percent, 1.35 percent higher than the long-term assumption of 7 percent.
Other materials provided spoke in more detail about a current shortfall should ALL future retirement benefits be paid today. The shortage started in the early 2000s with new mortality tables with increased liabilities and a “dot com” recession. Because the legislature delayed a contribution increase, an “unfunded actuarial liability” of $7 billion developed. To close the shortfall, the IPERS board monitors the system and makes adjustments (benefit cuts, higher contributions, longer vesting periods, and allowing IPERS the ability to adjust future contribution rates) as needed. The plan is to close the shortfall by 2040.
Wrapping up her remarks, Peterson pointed out that IPERS matters because:
- It is a key economic driver of local communities.
- IPERS benefits are used locally on living expenses, taxes, and supporting local merchants.
- Retirement security is vital for a strong middle class.
Peterson listed several ways for the audience to support IPERS, such as attending legislative forums, communicating with political candidates, staying informed, and becoming involved with IPERS support groups like “The Iowa Coalition for Retirement Security” or the Facebook group “Don’t Touch My IPERS.”
The last two groups were discussed a bit more by Miller. She also fielded several questions from the bipartisan audience. It was pointed out that even though IPERS is subject to political impacts, all public employees, whether Democrat, Republican, or independent, benefit from the retirement fund. Peterson stated that some attacks come in the form of, “Why should that group benefit?” when the question should be, “Why don’t more people get into IPERS?”
Miller stated, in speaking with people about IPERS, to keep it non-partisan because it impacts everyone regardless of political affiliation.
“It impacts people’s lives and communities economically,” said Vicki Pilcher of Buchanan County Indivisible, “and the ability to be volunteers, and make donations to charities.”
Visit protectpensions.org or www.ipers.org to find out more.