CLIVE – At the 2020 Iowa Pork Congress, the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) introduced the 2019 class of Master Pork Producers and Master Pork Partners.
A Master Pork Producer award denotes an individual’s or family’s excellence in pork production, as measured by their pork production statistics, their commitment to We Care® principles, and their contribution to their community. There are six We Care principles that outline a pig farmer’s responsibilities to uphold high standards for animal well-being, food safety, and the environment, as well as support of their local community.
IPPA named eight pig farmers as the 78th class of Master Pork Producers, including Ben Reck of Winthrop.
IPPA started the Master Pork Producer Award program in 1942 and has now named 1,492 Iowa pig farmers as Master Pork Producers.
IPPA created the Master Pork Partner Award in 2014 to recognize pork production company employees who have made positive impacts on pork production systems, even though they don’t have active daily roles at a specific production site. There were two categories added to the Partner Awards in 2019 to recognize other important partners in pig production. One of these awards is for veterinary care, the other for transportation.
Matt Zitelman, a manager at Pipestone Systems near Winthrop, was named a Master Pork Partner for 2019.
All award winners are nominated by their peers and neighbors, and represent the diversity of Iowa’s pig farms. This production diversity helps maintain the strength of the industry and enables Iowa producers to compete successfully in the domestic and international commodity and niche markets.
The Iowa Pork Producers Association and Iowa State University Extension co-sponsor the Master Pork Producer program to demonstrate the character and breadth of Iowa pork production. Nominations for the 2020 Master Pork program awards will open in May.