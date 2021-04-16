INDEPENDENCE – Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers bid farewell to a beloved family man, community member and an Iowa State Trooper.
Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed in the line of duty April 9 in a standoff in Grundy Center, was laid to rest following an emotional funeral service at Independence High School on Friday.
The service, which was attended by Gov. Kim Reynolds, started at 10 a.m. The stage was set up at one end, with flowers and wreaths adorning it. A portrait of Sgt. Jim Smith was placed on the audience’s left. Another one, displayed on the scoreboard on the wall, read “SGT. Jim Smith – ISP #462 EOW (end of watch) April 9th, 2021.”
A flag-draped coffin was carried in by a group of six Iowa State Patrol troopers, serving as pallbearers. After the casket was laid on a stand, the troopers saluted it, and in essence their colleague.
Afterward, other Iowa State Patrol troopers, as well as members of numerous law enforcement agencies around the state and nation, filed down the aisle between the folding chairs, along with family members, paying their respects to the fallen officer.
Only KWWL was allowed to broadcast from the private ceremony. Other news organizations, including Waverly Newspapers, used KWWL’s feed as a pool, following the family’s wishes.
The opening salute to Sgt. Smith lasted nearly 40 minutes.
Everyone inside the gymnasium wore face masks, a sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing.
After the salutes, the state patrol’s honor guard brought in the U.S., state and ISP flags, as everyone in the gymnasium stood in respect.
Michelle McBride then sung the national anthem to officially open the service.
Outside the high school, a phalanx of flags flew.
More star-spangled banners lined First Street, where the post-funeral procession ran to allow the community to honor Sgt. Smith on his way to his final resting place.
All over the state, as ordered by Gov. Kim Reynolds, flags were lowered to half-staff during the daylight hours, as a tribute to Sgt. Smith.
Sgt. Smith, 51, died a hero, the agency commissioner, Stephan Bayens, said during a news conference last week.
Sgt. Smith was the 11th Iowa State Patrol trooper to have died while on duty, and the second to have been shot and killed while doing his job, according to an Iowa Department of Public Safety news release.
The Rev. Paul Heppner, interim pastor at Jesup Bible Fellowship, called Sgt. Smith a friend and reminisced about the time when the two first met.
“I was told he was 51, but he looked 35 and he acted like 5,” Heppner said.
“Jim loved superheroes.
“More than that, he loved his family, and he loved his job. The most prominent characteristic was that Jim loved Jesus with all of his heart.
“Jim wanted everyone to know that he loved Jesus – his family, his friends, his co-workers and even those who ended up in the back of his patrol car.”
The pastor said Smith was an aficionado of superheroes, a surprising comedian, but most importantly, loved Jesus, his family and his job.
Heppner said the trooper would continuously play Christian music in his squad car, even when there was a suspect in the back. However, he would sometimes give the arrestee a sermon.
“I’ve been told that he held his audience absolutely captive,” the pastor said to laughter from the crowd.
Heppner said Smith’s “superpower” was his integrity, and said his internal compass led him to honesty and love.
“It’s impossible to characterize Jim in a few paragraphs,” Heppner said before reading Smith’s obituary. “Jim had integrated God’s word into every part of his life.”
Smith was born in Cedar Rapids, graduated from LaSalle High School in 1988 and studied criminology at Kirkwood Community College before earning a bachelor’s degree at the University of Northern Iowa in 1992. He was a security guard and then a counselor at Four Oaks in Bertram.
He graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 1993, the same year he married Kathryn Glanz, and was assigned to the Fairfield post before being transferred to Oelwein in 1994, becoming part of the tactical team. The Smiths then settled in Independence in 1999, where they raised their children, Zander and Jazlyn.
Col. Nathan Fulk asked the audience to open their minds to God and Jesus.
“Our faith teaches us that God is with us,” Fulk said. “We can doubt the people we have in society. The people of Independence have been outstanding. While we have a strong passion to serve and protect the people in the community. You’ve shown us that love, compassion and respect are true Iowa values.
“Our Department of Public Safety family, our Iowa State Patrol family, we’re hurting, but we’re not broken. We’re struggling, but we’re not lost. We’re deeply saddened, but we’ll work to find the peace in the days ahead.
“We’ll remain committed to serving Iowans with integrity, fairness, respect, honesty, courage and compassion. This will be vital to our healing process and into the future. We’ll find a pathway to heal while honoring Jim Smith’s sacrifice and his legacy.”
Fulk said that Smith’s vice was chocolate milk. He said that the trooper used the drink as a reward for accomplishing something special.
“He always wanted to be the No. 1 man at the door,” he said. “The most difficult thing as a team leader was to give up that spot.”
The colonel said when it was suggested he take a supervisory role, Smith said that he would rather “arrest the bad guys and work the road.”
Fulk added that Smith didn’t feel he could do that job, rather train rookie ISP members.
Fulk talked about how Smith brought a Superman lunch box to work and shared some of the food Kathy made for him. He mentioned the time that Kathy packed an apple, but Smith wanted a Twinkie.
“Family was very important to Jim,” Fulk said. “He spoke of the quality time (the family) spent together. He spoke of being a good role model. He wanted to be a good example for you. He wanted you to follow your faith and set you up for success.”
Trooper Jon Stickney, who worked Post 10 with Smith, said his colleagues are all grieving.
“Jim was our friend, our supervisor, and he was a mentor to many,” Stickney said. “Most of all, the most important, Jim was a believer in Jesus Christ.
“Jim prayed before every meal when we stopped for breaks. Every moment of him was centered on Christ.”
Stickney added that Smith was patient, kind and was never resentful.
“He never rejoiced in wrongdoing. He rejoiced in the truth,” he said. “Jim Smith believed that we all have a purpose in life, guided by our creator, that each moment we touch someone was for a purpose, not by chance, not by luck, but by a purpose.
“Jim Smith’s legacy will continue on through his children, because he raised (Zander and Jazlyn) in a Christ-like way. We should live like Jim Smith, because he set his standards, and they were set by God, and God said, ‘This is my commandment that you love one another as I have loved you.’”
The Rev. Zane Hall, the former pastor at Jesup Bible Fellowship, recalled how Smith was involved in the musical group at the church, playing drums. Hall said that in music, some have different time signatures. But Smith felt that everything should be in 4/4 time.
“What you may not know is that a lot of the Christian hymns… are not written in 4/4 time,” Hall recalled. “They’re in 3/4 or 6/8, and there are some really good ones out there that are in 5/4, which to me doesn’t make sense.
“Some of you never heard Jim Smith complain. I heard Jim Smith complain every Sunday he played the drums. Although he was pleased to play drums, there was a little bit of him that probably held back every time there was a 3/4 or 6/8 song.”
Hall recalled one week there were no songs in Smith’s preferred meter, and the trooper/drummer approached the pastor and made it known that he couldn’t play those songs.
“We made it through that Sunday, and I’m sure that nobody knew the difference,” Hall said.
Another former pastor, the Rev. Matt Perez, recalled the professional sports teams Smith followed — baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals and the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. Perez, who now serves in North Carolina, said he and Hall were talking about a request of the family that most would wear the Cardinals’ colors — red and blue — to honor him.
“I said, ‘Zane, I love Jim very much, but I grew up in Chicago,’” Perez said. “‘And I’m a Cub fan, and I don’t know if my love for Jim extends that far.’”
However, since Perez never was a fan of Chicago’s football team, the Bears, he would be willing to wear the Vikings’ purple and gold.
“To Jim’s family, in honor of his love for the Vikings, I say, ‘Go Vikings,’ or ‘Skol Vikings,’ or ‘Viking up,’ or whatever it is that a Vikings fan says, other than, ‘Ugh, not again!’” he said to laughter from the audience.
He added that Smith not only would have liked to see Perez in those hues, but also the Kohl’s receipt from the pastor’s wife when she bought the clothing.
“Jim loved to talk about the money that his wife saved from Kohl’s,” Perez said. “You get your receipt, and at the bottom, it says, ‘Congratulations, you saved’ the following amount.
“Jim and I used to joke about that, because he and I were cut from the same cloth. We both thought, ‘You know what would have saved us more money is if you never walked into Kohl’s in the first place.’”
In closing the service before worship leader John Noll said a prayer, Perez said that Christians, like the Smith family, wish that death is not a permanent separation, but some day, they will be reunited in the afterlife.
“I don’t know when this started, how this started, why this started or even who even started it, but there was a season where every Sunday and every Wednesday after church, we would go through this really dramatic good-bye,” Perez said. “With a big grin, we would say, ‘Good bye forever,’ knowing that we would see each other later that day or in a couple of days.
“Kathy, Zander, Jazlyn, I will not pretend to know the immense pain you are feeling right now, but as you rest in the Lord, rest in this: In Christ, where Jim and each of you have firmly put your trust, there is no good-bye forever. You have now entered this season of life of, ‘I will see you again.’”
After the prayer, a recording of the final radio call to Smith was played:
“462?” the state dispatcher called, followed by a beep. “462?” Another beep. “462, Sgt. Smith? There is no answer from 462. Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith went 10-42 (end tour of duty) for the final time on April 9, 2021.
“Sgt. Smith, your brothers and sisters in law enforcement will forever watch over your family. May you rest in eternal peace.”