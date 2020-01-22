AMES – A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students achieving academic excellence for the fall semester at ISU are listed below by hometowns, with class year and curriculum of study included.
Aurora — Cynthia Helen Hamlett, 4, Agriculture and Society; Haylee D. Lau, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Travis James McMillan, 4, Agricultural Business
Fairbank — Mason G. Clendenen, 4, Mechanical Engineering; Erika Kay Jeanes, 3, Kinesiology and Health; Alana Kay Platte, 4, Global Resource Systems
Independence — Jenessa R. Barloon, 2, Elementary Education; Alma H. Cashen, 3, Supply Chain Management; John Gannon Cook, 3, Agricultural Business; Spencer R. Giddings, 2, Environmental Science (LAS); Eric V. Gleiter, 4, Mathematics; Elizabeth Kurt, 4, Psychology; Courtney Nicole Main, 3, Kinesiology and Health; Kirstie Martin, 4, Marketing; Hope Oien, 4, Biochemistry; Mary Melania Stivers, 2, Pre-Business; Luke J. Sweeney, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Jesup — Luke Michael Becker, 1, Computer Science; Breanne Marie Fischels, 2, Environmental Science (LAS); Kelsey Jo Hansen, 3, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies; Mitch Andrew Harting, 1, Agricultural Studies; Zachary Andrew Nie, 2, Forestry; Hans Adam Riensche, 4, Agricultural Business; Jenna Jean Tolle, 2, Accounting
Lamont — Hannah Nicole Gaffney, 4, Elementary Education; Carter Edward Keppler, 2, Management
Oelwein — Jade M. Bunn, 4, Advertising; Brandon Ray McClain, 3, Economics; Hannah Elizabeth Meyer, 4, Psychology; Brent Patrick Simpson, 2, Pre-Business; Marissa Simpson, 4, Accounting; Nicholas Joe Stasi, 4, Computer Engineering
Rowley — Sarah Elizabeth Collison, 2, Advertising; Samantha Kyle Fults, 4, Mathematics; Marissa Ann Robinson, 2, Pre-Business
Stanley — Kaitlyn Sue Baerg, 3, Animal Science
Winthrop — Holly Lorraine Cook, 4, Agricultural Business; Jacqueline Rose Francois, 4, Early Childhood Education; Hailey Mae Scott, 4, Industrial Technology