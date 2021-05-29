At North Linn
COGGON – The Jesup J-Hawk baseball team opened the 2021 season on Monday, May 24, on the road at the home of the always powerful North Linn Lynx, who are ranked No. 8 in the preseason polls. The Lynx knocked the J-Hawks out of the postseason last year, so this game was one Jesup would love to have.
It didn’t start well for the J-Hawks, giving up 5 runs to the Lynx in the first inning. North Linn led this one 6-1 after two innings. Jesup fired right back with 3 runs of their own in the top half of the third inning to tighten this game up, 6-4. Two more for the J-Hawks in the top of the fourth tied the game, 6-6.
North Linn took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with 2 runs, but Jesup answered right back with 2 of their own in the top of the sixth, and this would go to the seventh inning all tied up at 8.
Jesup would knock across a run in the top of the seventh to take the lead, 9-8, but the Lynx would bring across two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win it, 10-9.
“I thought that the players showed a lot of resilience last night,” said Head Coach Bruce Wall. “It would be easy to give in when getting down to a good team. We fought hard, but were unable to come away with the win.”
Losing a close game to a team like North Linn, who lost in the state semifinals last season, is nothing to be ashamed of, and giving them all they can handle, the boys should be beaming with confidence knowing they can play with anyone.
“I feel that we learned quite a bit about our team and what we could be capable of,” added Wall. “Being the first game of the year, we also were able to see a lot of the things that we need to work on in order to improve.”
Senior Brodie Kresser went 2 for 4, including a home run, knocking in 3 runs and scoring 3 times. Senior Gavin Nolan added 2 hits in 4 at-bats, scoring twice and bringing in 3 runs. Senior pitcher Jase Pilcher had 1 hit in 3 at-bats and drove in 3 runs. Sophomore leftfielder Brevin Dahl collected 2 hits and scored twice. Junior Cole Bucknell also had 2 hits and scored once.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 0 3 2 0 2 1 9
North Linn 5 1 0 0 2 0 2 10
At A-P
PARKERSBURG – On Wednesday, May 26, the J-Hawk boys turned right around and headed on the road again to conference foe Aplington-Parkersburg. Jesup took out its frustrations on the Falcons, winning two games, 7-4 and 14-1.
Stats were not readily available come press time.
GAME 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 0 3 1 0 0 2 7
A-P 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 4
GAME 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 0 3 0 0 5 5 14
A-P 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Jesup was back in action on Friday night against Clayton Ridge (0-1). This is the season home opener for the J-Hawks. Look for this game analysis in next Wednesday’s paper.