JESUP – The J-Hawk baseball team hosted Hudson on Tuesday night and came away with a 3-0 win. On Wednesday night, a slugfest ensued with MFL Mar-Mac coming to town. The final score was 17-11.
Sophomore Cole Bucknel pitched against Hudson on Tuesday night and gave up only two hits and two walks over six innings for the win. He struck out three.
Cole Oberbroeckling, the senior backstop, went two for three at the plate with a double and a run batted in (RBI). Sophomore Brody Clark-Hurlbert drove in a run with a double and reached base three times. Jace Pilcher, the junior third baseman, had one RBI on one hit.
Wednesday night saw 17 runs scored on 15 hits, and they needed all of them. Junior Brodie Kresser scored four times and was three for four with two doubles and an RBI. Gavin Nolan, a junior playing second base, had three hits in four at-bats, driving in three runs and scoring four times. Cole Oberbroeckling also had three hits and three RBI. Brody Clark-Hurlbert drove in two run on two hits. Eighth grader Jack Miller contributed with two hits and two RBI. Sophomore Parker McHone added two hits and scored three runs while driving in two runs.
The J-Hawks played Denver in a home tilt Friday night. Stats were not readily available at press time.