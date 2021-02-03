Vs. Dike-New Hartford
DIKE – The Jesup boys’ basketball team traveled to Dike to take on the No. 5 Wolverines (13-2) and had their chances, but in the end they just couldn’t make enough plays. The J-Hawks led this game going into the fourth period, but were outscored 19-11 to lose a closely contested NICL-East battle, 61-56.
“We definitely played well enough to win against a very good team,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “but couldn’t make the plays down the stretch.”
Jesup jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and played DNH even in the second frame, leading by eight at the half, 31-23. The Wolverines narrowed the gap to 3 points after three quarters (45-42), and Jesup could not hit the shots needed down the stretch to hold on.
“We really thought our kids played very hard and competed defensively the way we need to be successful,” added Smeins. “The difference in the game was at the free throw line and hitting clutch shots down the stretch. We need to hang our hat on that moving towards the postseason.”
Jesup was led by junior big man and past Bulletin Journal Athlete of the Week Carson Lienau, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Parker McHone also had 14 points and added 4 assists and 2 steals. Freshman Jack Miller added 11 points and 4 rebounds to go along with 4 assists and 3 steals. Junior Corbin Fuelling poured in 8 points, while senior Brodie Kresser scored 5 points and had 4 rebounds. Senior Jase Pilcher had 4 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Vs. Columbus Catholic
JESUP – The J-Hawk boys were at home on Monday night, February 1, hosting the Columbus Catholic Sailors (2-16). After a tight first quarter, the J-Hawks blew it wide open and never turned back, winning by a score of 80-58.
“I thought we came out with great energy, focus, and determination to play the way we needed to play,” said Smeins. “Parker McHone set the tone for us, pushing the ball and finding the open man. We wanted to play really fast in transition, and the only way we could do that was keep Columbus off the boards.”
“They lead the league in offensive rebounding,” continued Smeins. “We outrebounded them 52 to 33, so that really fueled the break.”
Brodie Kresser led the J-Hawks in scoring with 21. Carson Lienau had 18, Jack Miller made 15, and Corbin Fuelling came off the bench with 14.
1 2 3 4 T
Columbus Catholic 12 12 17 17 58
Jesup 19 22 23 16 80
Jesup moves to 9-8 on the year, and traveled to Denver (13-3) on Tuesday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. The boys will travel to Union (5-10) on Friday night.