DENVER – The Jesup boys’ basketball team travelled to Denver for the first round of Class 2A, District 6 regionals to play Sumner-Fredericksburg (10-12) for the second time in six days. This is the third time these teams met this season, with Sumner-Fredericksburg winning the first two.
This is a pretty common occurrence to play the same team three times in one year, seeing the regionals are put together geographically. Jesup had narrowed the gap in the first two meetings, losing the first game by 13 and the second game at SF by 10. These two teams are not very far apart when it comes to talent, so this third meeting promised to be a good one.
The J-Hawks came out slow offensively, but good defense kept them in the game and they trailed just 8-4 at the end of one.
Both teams started opening it up a little more in the second period, and Sumner-Fredericksburg lengthened their lead to 12. Jesup fought back and, by halftime, this one was a six-point game with Jesup trailing 26-20 – a mirror image of the game played just six days ago.
The difference between this game and the last two meetings is the J-Hawks had rough third quarters in the first two meetings. This time, Jesup didn’t let that happen. They trailed 43-36 at the end of the third frame.
The fourth quarter was evenly played, with the J-Hawks battling back several times, but Sumner-Fredericksburg always had an answer with several big shots. The seven-point deficit was too much to overcome, and the Jesup J-Hawks season ended with a 61-54 loss.
Sophomore Carson Lienau led the team with 15 points and six rebounds. Senior Landon Borrett added 14 points, while sophomore Parker McHone contributed with 12 points and three assists. Senior Cooper Fuelling added seven points, three assists and three steals. Senior Heath Wyant and junior Tanner Cole scored three points each to finish out the J-Hawks’ scoring. Jace Pilcher had five rebounds and three assists.
Jesup ends their season with a 5-17 record.