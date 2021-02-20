JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks girls saw their season come to an end on Tuesday night with a 56-44 setback to MFL-MarMac.
“The girls came out with a lot of energy and played really hard from the start. “said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “Two keys to the game I had on my list before tip-off were getting off to a good start and having our best night rebounding. We accomplished both of those, in my opinion. “
Jesup led this game at the end of the first quarter by the score of 14-7, but the Bulldogs battled back to tie it up at the half, 23-23.
MFL-MarMac took control in the second half and led by 4 going into the four going into the fourth and final period.
The Bulldogs were too much in the fourth and outscore the J-Hawks 18-8.
“Extremely proud of the effort our girls put forth though.” Added Conrad, “Every season has to come to an end at some point. I told the girls; we can be proud to end the season with the effort we put forth. The scoreboard may not have reflected it, but we had a successful night when measuring our energy and focus throughout the night.”
The J-Hawks end their season at 13-9. The Jesup girls’ team will have everyone back next year and it should be an exciting year.