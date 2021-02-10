JESUP – it was much of the same for the Jesup girls in the rematch with the Denver Cyclones (15-4). Denver would control this game from the onset and run away from the J-Hawks, 62-35.
1 2 3 4 T
Denver 21 13 12 16 62
Jesup 3 10 11 11 35
The J-Hawks move to 13-7 on the season. It doesn’t get any easier for the J-Hawk girls, as they traveled to Class 3A-No. 14 ranked Waukon (15-4) on Tuesday. Look for this game analysis and stats in the Saturday Bulletin Journal.
Stats were not readily available come press time.
The girls will open up the first round of Regionals on Saturday, when they host MFL Mar-Mac (14-6).